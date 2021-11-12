U.S. Pet Services Market Set to Rebound from COVID-19 Setbacks with Sales Forecast to Approach $16 billion by 2025

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Services in the U.S." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19 setbacks notwithstanding, a growing range of non-medical pet services are gaining in dollar importance within the overall pet industry. Correspondingly, non-veterinary pet care professionals - especially groomers and trainers - increasingly serve as pet industry influencers.

Harder hit by the pandemic than any other pet industry sector due to sheltering, the travel bust, and the temporary suspension of many hands-on services, the non-medical pet services sector - defined by this report as grooming, boarding/day care, pet sitting/walking, training outside of the veterinary sector, along with pet insurance - is on the rebound, with sales expected to approach $16 billion by 2025.

Driving the recovery are tailwinds including pet owners' increasingly direct involvement with the health of their pets; the intensive brick-and-mortar retailer focus on pet services as a bulwark against additional e-commerce losses; the "pandemic pet" boom in ownership and spending; urbanization; the graying populations of pets and their owners; and the skew to higher-income household in pet ownership and spending. Technological innovation and venture capital will also continue to propel the business forward, spurring further market disruption, including virtual and home-based services designed to capitalize on the new normal of more home-anchored lifestyles.

Pet Services in the U.S. examines these and other opportunities for market development, breaking out historical and projected sales of non-medical pet services by type and providing a detailed look at consumer demographics.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Grooming

4. Boarding & Day Care

5. Training

6. Other Services

7. Pet Insurance

Companies Mentioned





Bark Busters Home Dog Training

Barkly Pets

Best Friends Pet Care

Camp Bow Wow

Dogtopia

DoodyCalls

Fetch! Pet Care

Pet Butler

Petco

PetSmart

Rover

Sit Means Sit

Wag N' Wash

Wag!

Walmart



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kp05fh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.