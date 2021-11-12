European Cycling Market Report 2021: Falling Lithium-ion-Battery Prices | Bamboo E-Bike Frame Usage

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Cycling Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

While most of the industries worldwide suffered a negative impact of COVID-19, the cycling market witnessed a positive impact on it. There was a sudden rise in the demand for bikes, especially for the electric bikes. This owed to the European Union concern to stand by the achievement of the zero-emission by 2030 goal as declared during the Paris-Climate Agreement in 2015. Most of the European countries like Belgium, Denmark, Hungary, Latvia, and many more focused on cycling industry to persuade the revival of their economy by contributing to improvising the cycling infrastructure.

The European cycling market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The European cycling market is expected to increase due to the increasing enthusiasm to cycle, preferences for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and the protective attitude of people towards the environment in recent times. Yet the market faces some challenges such as volatile pricing of raw materials, high maintenance cost, etc.

The report provides an in depth analysis of the European Cycling market by value, by product type, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the cycling market, including the following regions: Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the cycling market.

The key players of the European Cycling market are Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Accell Group NV, and Trek Bicycle Corporation are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Cycle: An Introduction

2.2 Cycling Business Distribution

2.3 History of Cycle: Timeline

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 European Cycling Market: An Analysis

3.2 European Cycling Market: Type Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 COVID Impact on European Traditional Bikes Market

5.2 COVID Impact on European E-Bike Market

5.3 COVID Impact on European Public Transportation

5.4 COVID Impact on European Economy

5.5 COVID Impact on European Cycling Funds

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Raising Health Conscious Population in Europe

6.1.2 Rising Concern over CO2 Emission

6.1.3 Increasing Traffic Congestion

6.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.5 Volatile Fuel Prices

6.1.6 Growing Tourism in Europe

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1. Volatile Pricing of Aluminum

6.2.2 High Maintenance Cost

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Surging Demand for Renewable Consumption

6.3.2 Falling Lithium-ion-Battery Prices

6.3.3 Use of Bamboo E-Bike Frame

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 European Cycling and Electric Bike Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 European Cycling and Electric Bike Online Market Players Comparison

8. Company Profiles

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

Accell Group NV

Trek Bicycle Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tow1i6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.