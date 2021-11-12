Korea Waste Management Market Analysis 2021: Accelerating Generation of E-Waste and Surging Fees for Incineration & Burying Waste

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Korea Waste Management Market (Recycling, Landfill & Incineration): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Korean waste management market is expected to record a value of US$25.74 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.23% for the period spanning 2021-2025.

Factors such as growing population, increasing number of construction projects, accelerating generation of e-waste and expanding urbanization would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by decreasing residual landfill capacity, stringent government regulations regarding waste management operations and requirement for huge capital investment. A few notable trends may include escalating waste generation, surging fees for incineration & burying waste and ban on waste imports by China.

Based on the type of service, the Korean waste management market can be classified into two key categories, named as, waste disposal and other services such as collection. Collection and disposal are the major activities performed on waste.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Korea waste management market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (IS Dongseo Co., Ltd., Insun Environmental New Technology Co., Ltd., Y-Entec Co., Ltd., Koentec Co., Ltd., TSK Corporation and Environment Management Corporation) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Market Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Industrial Production

2.2 Escalating Medical Waste Generation

2.3 Medical Waste Management System in Korea

3. Market Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Number of Construction Projects

4.1.2 Accelerating Generation of E-Waste

4.1.3 Expanding Urbanization

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Surging Fees for Incineration & Burying Waste

4.2.2 Ban on Waste Imports by China

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Decreasing Residual Landfill Capacity

4.3.2 Process is not Environment Friendly

4.3.3 Requirement for Huge Capital Investment

4.3.4 Stringent Regulations

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Company Profiles

IS Dongseo Co., Ltd.

Insun Environmental New Technology Co., Ltd.

Y-Entec Co., Ltd.

Koentec Co., Ltd.

TSK Corporation

Environment Management Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bp49cs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.