Global Poly (Lactic Acid) Market Report 2021: Market Trends, Production to 2030, Main Producers and Production Capacities

The global ush for bio-plastics, hastened by government policies, and to a lesser extent consumer demand will drive greater consumption of Poly (lactic acid) (PLA).

Poly (lactic acid) (PLA) exists in the form of polymers that are biodegradable polyesters obtained from lactic acid (LA) or 2-hydroxy propionic acid, typically obtained from agricultural crops such as maize, potatoes, and cassava through bacterial fermentation of carbohydrates. It is one of the most commercially successful bio-plastics (at least among the rigid ones) due to its good processability and mechanical properties.

It is also rigid, transparent, glossy and compostable in industrial composting plants. Global production capacities in 2020 was around 335,000 tons with further growth anticipated over the next few years, as this currently is not adequate to meet market demand.

Report contents include:

Current market conditions, players, end user markets, trends and future outlook.

Market challenges for wider adoption of PLA.

Analysis of market growth and expansion plans in China.

Global production capacities and consumptions, by market.

Future market prospects (>million tons).

41 companies profiled including NatureWorks, Total Corbion PLA JV, Anhui BBCA Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co., Ltd, Shandong Tongbang New Material Technology Co., Ltd. and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market trends

1.2 Global production to 2030

1.3 Main producers and global production capacities

1.3.1 Bioplastic producers

1.3.2 By biobased and sustainable plastic type

1.3.3 By region

1.4 Global demand for biobased and sustainable plastics 2020, by market

1.5 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the bioplastics market and future demand

1.6 Challenges for the biobased and sustainable plastics market

2 Research Methodology

3 The Global Plastics Market

3.1 Global production

3.2 The importance of plastic

3.3 Issues with plastics use

3.4 Bio-based or renewable plastics

3.4.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics

3.4.2 Novel bio-based plastics

3.5 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

3.5.1 Biodegradability

3.5.2 Compostability

3.6 Advantages and disadvantages

3.7 Types of Bio-based and/or Biodegradable Plastics

4 Polylactic Acid (Bio-PLA) Raw Materials

4.1 Lactic acid (D-LA)

4.2 Lactic acid - L-lactic acid (L-LA)

4.3 Lactide

4.4 Prices

4.5 Polylactic acid properties

4.5.1 Mechanical properties

4.5.2 Thermal properties

4.5.3 Other physical properties

5 Polylactic Acid (Bio-PLA) Market

5.1 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA) market analysis

5.1.1 Production and consumption

5.1.1.1 Producers and production capacities

5.1.1.2 Planned capacity expansions

5.1.2 End user market consumption of PLA to 2031

5.1.2.1 Packaging

5.1.2.2 Textiles

5.1.2.3 Medical and pharmaceutical

5.1.2.4 Agriculture

6 Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Company Profiles (41 company profiles)

7 References

Companies Mentioned

Anhui BBCA Biotechnology Co., Ltd

NatureWorks

Shandong Tongbang New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Total Corbion PLA JV

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co., Ltd

