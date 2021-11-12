KANZHUN LIMITED to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 23, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited consolidated results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, before the U.S. market open on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.



The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 8:00PM Beijing Time (7:00AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9759978



Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing conference call dial-in details, a passcode, and a unique registrant ID. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zhipin.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will be available until November 30, 2021, via the following details:

International: +61-2-8199-0299 United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696 Conference ID: 9759978

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED (Nasdaq: BZ) operates the largest online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China in terms of average MAU in 2020. Established seven years ago, the Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

For more information, please visit https://ir.zhipin.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China：

KANZHUN LIMITED

Investor Relations

Email: ir@kanzhun.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Helen Wu

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: kanzhun@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Phone: +1-212-481-2050

Email: kanzhun@tpg-ir.com