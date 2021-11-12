Global Infertility Treatment Markets Research Report 2021 Featuring Cooper Companies, Cook Group, Vitrolife, Thermo Fisher Scientific, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Kitazato, and Hamilton Thorne

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infertility Treatment Market by Product (Equipment, Media, Accessories), Procedure (ART (IVF,ICSI, Surrogate), Insemination, (Laparoscopy, Hysteroscopy), Patient Type (Female, Male), End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Research) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global infertility treatment market size is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2026 from USD 1.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.1 % during the forecast period.

Factors such as decline in the fertility rates worldwide, increase adoption of different infertility procedures, rising number of fertility clinics worldwide, rise in public & private investments and presence of advanced infertility treatment products in the market are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The recent COVID-19 global pandemic has also impacted the infertility treatment market. Logistical issues, managing patients with the disease, prioritizing patients with comorbidities and pre-existing conditions, and protecting public & hospital frontline workers from exposure to the COVID-19 infection are the major challenges faced by healthcare systems across the globe.

One in six reproductive-aged couples experiences infertility, and many turn to treatments such as intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF), which require in-person appointments to complete. In India, 30 lakh people seek infertility treatment every year, but only 5 lakh people undergo IVF/intrauterine insemination (IUI) procedures.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a 90% drop was observed in the number of people undergoing IVF cycles. The spread of COVID-19 has not only impacted fertility clinics owing to the cancellation of IVF treatments but has also impacted fertility decisions among couples who were opting for IVF treatment before the pandemic.

The equipment to capture the largest share in infertility treatment market, by products during the forecast period.

The equipment segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this owes to the technological advancements and presence of well-established players with strong product portfolio. Along with this growing focus of players towards base expansion through adopting various strategies such as new equipment launch, showcase across the globe is likely to contribute towards the growth of the segment.

The assisted reproductive technology (ART) to capture the largest market share of infertility treatment market, by the procedure in 2021.

The assisted reproductive technology segment captured the largest share of the infertility treatment market procedures during the forecast period. The growing awareness of the presence of ART, rise in success rate of this procedure and growing worldwide acceptance of ART is likely to boost the growth of the segment.

The female infertility treatment segment commanded for the largest share of the infertility treatment market, by patient type, in 2021

The decreasing rates of fertility among females, growing availability of various fertility treatment options, and the increasing number of fertility centers across the globe are driving the growth of the female infertility treatment market.

The fertility centers segment accounted for the largest share of the infertility treatment market, by end user, in 2021

The rising government initiatives to establish fertility clinics, initiatives taken by large international healthcare providers to establish fertility centers, and the increasing popularity of IVF & ICSI treatment globally are some of the factors likely to contribute towards the rapid growth of the segment.

The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The infertility treatment market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Increase in the awareness of availability of infertility treatment procedures, growing fertility centers in the region, rising healthcare expenditures, increasing patient population, growing medical tourism, improving healthcare expenditure on infertility treatment, and initiatives by the government to increase the accessibility of the infertility treatment in the emerging nations.

Competitive Landscape

As of 2020, The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), Cook Group (US), Vitrolife (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (US), Kitazato Corporation (Japan), and Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (US) were the leading players in this market.

Other prominent players operating in the infertility treatment market include Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Genea Limited (Australia), IVFtech ApS (Denmark), The Baker Company, Inc. (US), Rocket Medical plc (UK), IHMedical A/S (Denmark), MedGyn Products, Inc. (US), and ZEISS Group (Germany).

