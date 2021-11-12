Proactive news headlines including Latin Resources, Elementos Ltd, Cipherpoint and American Rare Earths

Sydney, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has fielded exceptionally bright kaolinite and high-grade halloysite results during confirmatory drilling at its Cloud Nine deposit, which forms part of the wholly-owned Noombenberry Halloysite-Kaolin Project in WA. Click here

Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) has received an upgrade in target price from BW Equities after the company exceeded expectations with a 50% increase in resources at its 100%-owned Oropesa Tin Project in Spain to 18.86 million tonnes at 0.40% tin (Sn) at a 0.15% Sn cut-off. Click here

Cipherpoint Ltd (ASX:CPT), through its subsidiary Brace168, has partnered with Sandstone Technology to provide cybersecurity services to the Australian software and technology company. Click here

American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) has strengthened its cross-cultural communication and inclusivity expertise with the appointment of Melissa Sanderson as a non-executive director. Click here

Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) has identified multiple internal dome features from an airborne geophysics survey at its newly granted Koongulla East licence in the highly prospective Paterson Province in Western Australia. Click here

Clean Teq Water Ltd (ASX:CNQ) has attracted a valuation upgrade of $1.83 from Pitt Street Research based on revised FY22E sales forecasts. Click here

Latrobe Magnesium Ltd (ASX:LMG) is well-positioned to become a low-CO2 producer and supplier of magnesium, having added A$11.5 million to the store cupboard in its recent capital-raiser. Click here

Fe Limited (ASX:FEL) has amended a deal with iron ore stock GWR Group (ASX:GWR) Ltd to stagger a series of payments and extend its mining rights into mid-2024. Click here

archTIS Ltd has received firm commitments from domestic and international institutions as well as sophisticated investors to raise A$6.5 million through a strongly supported placement at an issue price of A$0.23 per share. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) continues to fast track the development of its Abujar Gold Project in West Africa with conversion infill drilling intersecting high-grade gold intercepts in the Abujar-Gludehi (AG) core deposit. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) has enhanced the skillset of its board through the appointment of Dr Frank Bierlein as a non-executive director. Click here

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) and alumina refiner Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Australia Ltd are readying for an extended high purity alumina (HPA) production trial. Click here

MMJ Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MMJ, OTC:MMJJF) is working towards broadening its investment mandate, removing a restriction that allows the company to invest only 25% of its total assets in non-cannabis companies. Click here

