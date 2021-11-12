Transaction related to shares or other financial instruments made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities or persons closely related to them



H+H International A/S has received notification, pursuant to article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014, of a transaction in the H+H International A/S share by Mr. Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen, who is serving as Chief Financial Officer of H+H International A/S. Mr. Klovgaard-Jørgensen has reported the purchase of 840 shares at a total price of DKK 198,576 and now holds a total of 3,679 shares in H+H International A/S.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

a) Name: H+H International A/S

b) LEI: 3800GJODT6FV8QM841



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type of instrument: Shares

Identification code: DK0015202451

b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 236.40 per pcs. 840

d) Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume: 840

Aggregated price: DKK 198,576.00

e) Date of the transaction(s): 2021-11-12

f) Place of the transaction: NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S









For further information please contact:

Andreas Holkjær

Investor Relations and Treasury Manager

+45 24 48 03 67

aho@HplusH.com

Attachment