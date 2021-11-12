Global Composites Repair and Rehab in the Construction Industry is Projected to Reach $0.2 Bn by 2026

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities and Competitive Analysis of Repair and Rehab in the Global Construction Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of composites repair and rehab in the global construction industry looks promising with opportunities in civil infrastructure, existing and historic buildings, and parking structures applications. The composites repair and rehab in the global construction industry is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $0.2 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2026. The major driver for this market is the increase in seismic activities in North America and Japan regions resulting in major structural damages like old and obsolete buildings, bridges, highways, tunnels, parking structure etc.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes increasing bio & recycled content in the repair and rehab of civil infrastructures, and the development of new fire-resistant polymers to improve the fire performance of composites for civil infrastructural applications. A total of 99 figures/charts and 80 tables are provided in this 239-page report to help in your business decisions.

Companies Mentioned

Aegion

Sika

Mapei

Simpson Strong-Tie

BASF Construction Chemicals Italia Spa (Master Builders Solution)

The study includes a forecast for the composites repair and rehab in the global construction industry by application, fiber type, end use, and region as follows:

By Application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

Civil infrastructure

Existing and Historic Building

Parking Structure

Others

By Fiber Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

Carbon Fiber Composite

Glass Fiber Composites and Others

By End Use [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

Civil

Residential

By Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

In this market, carbon fiber composite, and glass fiber composites are the major fibers utilize to manufacture composites systems for repair and rehab for the construction industry. The analyst forecasts that carbon fiber composites is expected to remain the largest fiber type by value and volume due to low cost, high resistance properties and chemical stability. It is also expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to low cost, high resistance properties and chemical stability.



Within the composites repair and rehab in the global construction industry, civil infrastructure will remain the largest application by value and value due to high performance of FRP materials than conventional concrete and steel repair material in bridges, highways and tunnels resulting in an increase in service life, reduction in maintenance costs, faster construction, and can allow the increased vehicular load on equivalent sized structures because of weight reduction. Civil infrastructure is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, ongoing construction and rehabilitation of old or obsolete bridges, tunnels and highways.



North America is expected to remain the largest market for composites repair and rehab in the global construction industry because of growth in infrastructural repair and rehab, especially in California which is the most affected state of natural calamities. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of frequently occurring earthquake and seismic activity and therefore, the need for lighter construction materials, and more seismic resistant structures.



Some of the major system manufacturers for the composites repair and rehab in the global construction industry are Aegion, Sika, Mapei, Simpson, and Master Builders Solutions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications

3. Market trends and forecasts Analysis from 2015 to 2026



4. Market trends and forecasts Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players









For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ia3vqr