Urea Formaldehyde Market Outlook to 2026 by Application, Competitor Analysis, End-Use Industry and Region

The future of the urea formaldehyde market looks promising with opportunities in furniture, building and construction, transportation, and electrical & electronics industries. The global urea formaldehyde market is expected to reach an estimated $14.2 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2026. The major growth drivers in this market are increasing demand for low cost, highly reactive binders for medium density fiber board, plywood, and particle board in the furniture, building, and construction industries.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the urea formaldehyde resin industry, include Introducing scavenger technology to reduce the VOC content while using UF adhesive in different applications.



A total of 100 figures/charts and 81 tables are provided in this 166-page report to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of benefits, companies researched, and other details of the global urea formaldehyde market report, then read this report.

Companies Mentioned

BASF Corporation

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Hexion Inc.

Ashland

Foresa

INEOS

Advachem SA

Kronospan Ltd.

SAFCO

The study includes trends and forecasts for the global urea formaldehyde market by application, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

Particle board

Medium density fiber board

Plywood

Adhesives and Coatings

Molding compounds

Others

By End Use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

Furniture

Building and Construction

Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Others

By Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

In this market, medium density fiber board (MDF), plywood, particle board, adhesive, and molding compound are used for urea formaldehyde manufacturing for applications. The analyst forecasts that medium density fiber board (MDF) will remain the largest application by value and volume over the forecast period because of the growing demand for MDF in doors, window boards, shelving, furniture panels, wall linings, baseboards, moldings, and decorative facades and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecasted period.



Within the global urea formaldehyde market, furniture will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume due to changing lifestyles, increase in consumer purchasing power, and growing interest in home decoration. Transportation is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume; this region is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in building and construction activities and increasing production of automotive and appliances.



