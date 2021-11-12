Impact of COVID-19 on India's Ambulance Services Market (2023 to 2027) - Competition, Forecast & Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Ambulance Services Market, By Transport Vehicle (Ground v/s Air), By Services (Emergency v/s Non-Emergency), By Service Operators (Hospital Based Service, Private Ambulance Service, Others), By Equipment Type, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India's ambulance services market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, FY2023-FY2027. An increase in the number of road accidents and these accidents require immediate medical attention. Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Transport, Government of India stated that the frequency of road accidents is increasing day by day due to reckless driving or drunk driving or any other reasons.

Also, the rise in the number of deaths that happened due to road accidents is creating the need for quick medical treatment. Supportive government policies to boost the healthcare industry and reimbursement plans for availing healthcare services are fueling the growth of the market. The rise in medical tourism and the development of infrastructure for healthcare facilities is accelerating the ambulance services market demand. Cardiovascular diseases comprising of cardiac arrest, coronary artery disease, heart failure, and stroke usually requires immediate medical attention and treatment as it is a leading cause of death and is expected to bolster the growth of the market.

India's ambulance services market is segmented into transport vehicles, services, service operators, equipment type, regional distribution, and company. Based on equipment type, the market is further bifurcated into advanced life support and basic life support. The advanced life support services segment is expected to account for major market share for the forecast period.

An increase in the number of road accidents and the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among consumers is supporting the growth of the market. The rise in awareness about life support services and the presence of trained healthcare professionals to tackle any healthcare problems are the other significant contributing factors for the high demand for ambulance services for the next five years.

Companies holding the major shares of the Indian Ambulance Services Market:

Ziqitza Health Care Limited

BVG India Ltd

PS Funeral & Ambulance Services Private Limited

Panchmukhi Air & Train Ambulance Services Pvt. Ltd.

Emsos Medical Pvt. Ltd.

Medical Service

Goodmans Rescue

Falcon Emergency

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020

Base Year: FY2021

Estimated Year: FY2022

Forecast Period: FY2023-FY2027

India Ambulance Services Market, By Transport Vehicle:

Ground

Air

India Ambulance Services Market, By Services:

Emergency

Non-Emergency

India Ambulance Services Market, By Service Operators:

Hospital Based Service

Private Ambulance Service

Government Ambulance Service

Others

India Ambulance Services Market, By Equipment Type:

Advanced Life Support

Basic Life Support

India Ambulance Services Market, By Region:

North

South

East

West



