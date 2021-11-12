Impact of COVID-19 on India's Ambulance Services Market (2023 to 2027) - Competition, Forecast & Opportunities

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Ambulance Services Market, By Transport Vehicle (Ground v/s Air), By Services (Emergency v/s Non-Emergency), By Service Operators (Hospital Based Service, Private Ambulance Service, Others), By Equipment Type, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India's ambulance services market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, FY2023-FY2027. An increase in the number of road accidents and these accidents require immediate medical attention. Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Transport, Government of India stated that the frequency of road accidents is increasing day by day due to reckless driving or drunk driving or any other reasons.

Also, the rise in the number of deaths that happened due to road accidents is creating the need for quick medical treatment. Supportive government policies to boost the healthcare industry and reimbursement plans for availing healthcare services are fueling the growth of the market. The rise in medical tourism and the development of infrastructure for healthcare facilities is accelerating the ambulance services market demand. Cardiovascular diseases comprising of cardiac arrest, coronary artery disease, heart failure, and stroke usually requires immediate medical attention and treatment as it is a leading cause of death and is expected to bolster the growth of the market.

India's ambulance services market is segmented into transport vehicles, services, service operators, equipment type, regional distribution, and company. Based on equipment type, the market is further bifurcated into advanced life support and basic life support. The advanced life support services segment is expected to account for major market share for the forecast period.

An increase in the number of road accidents and the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among consumers is supporting the growth of the market. The rise in awareness about life support services and the presence of trained healthcare professionals to tackle any healthcare problems are the other significant contributing factors for the high demand for ambulance services for the next five years.

Companies holding the major shares of the Indian Ambulance Services Market:

  • Ziqitza Health Care Limited
  • BVG India Ltd
  • PS Funeral & Ambulance Services Private Limited
  • Panchmukhi Air & Train Ambulance Services Pvt. Ltd.
  • Emsos Medical Pvt. Ltd.
  • Medical Service
  • Goodmans Rescue
  • Falcon Emergency

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020
  • Base Year: FY2021
  • Estimated Year: FY2022
  • Forecast Period: FY2023-FY2027

India Ambulance Services Market, By Transport Vehicle:

  • Ground
  • Air

India Ambulance Services Market, By Services:

  • Emergency
  • Non-Emergency

India Ambulance Services Market, By Service Operators:

  • Hospital Based Service
  • Private Ambulance Service
  • Government Ambulance Service
  • Others

India Ambulance Services Market, By Equipment Type:

  • Advanced Life Support
  • Basic Life Support

India Ambulance Services Market, By Region:

  • North
  • South
  • East
  • West


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hgcsim


 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Ambulance
                            
                            
                                Ambulance Service
                            
                            
                                Healthcare Services
                            
                            
                                Hospital Management
                            
                            
                                Hospitals
                            
                            
                                Medical Service
                            
                            
                                Transport Vehicle
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data