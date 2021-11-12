U.S. Coffee Market Essentials Report to 2024: RTD, Specialty, Fair-Trade and Organic Coffee Coverage

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coffee in the U.S. Through 2024: Market Essentials" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This U.S. coffee market research report puts the U.S. market into global context and delivers data on coffee production and consumption, quarterly growth, imports and exports, advertising and demographics. The industry research also covers the ready-to-drink coffee market, specialty coffee, coffee pods and single-cup coffee machines.
The report presents the data in Excel spreadsheets, which it supplements with a concise executive summary highlighting key developments including impact of the coronavirus as well as a detailed discussion of the leading coffee companies.
The report provides in-depth data, shedding light on various aspects of the market.
Questions answered in this comprehensive market report include:
- How many gallons of coffee per person were consumed in 2019 and how did that change in 2020?
- Which segments of the coffee market grew the fastest? Which segments are losing the battle for market share in the U.S.? How did these segments perform in 2020?
- How does global green coffee growth compare with growth patterns for the U.S.? Which are the leading exporters of coffee to the U.S.?
- What are the principal distribution channels for coffee? Which sales channels have gained share in 2020? Which will gain market share to 2024? Which will lose share points?
- How did the foodservice channel fare in 2020 and how will it perform over the next few years? What are the growth expectations for coffee in the drug store and vending channels? What are the prospects for future growth in the coffee market?
This coffee report examines the total United States coffee market, with coverage of ready-to-drink (RTD), specialty, fair-trade and organic coffee. Get perspective on wholesale and retail sales, volume and per capita consumption.
Key Topics Covered:
The U.S. Coffee Market
- Coffee in the U.S. Share of Multiple Beverage Market Retail Dollar Sales and Volume 2019
- Coffee in the Context of the Current U.S. Beverage Market
- Coffee Market Trends and the Impact of Covid-19
- Coffee Per Capita Consumption (Gallons) 1990 - 2020
- Global Green Coffee Market Change in Production 2013 - 2019
Coffee Categories and Trends
- Topline Trends
- Prices
- ICE Arabica Coffee C Futures Average Daily Price 2014 - 2020
- U.S. Households (in Millions) Regularly Using Keurig Brewers 2015 - 2018
- Share of Coffee Consumption by Segment 2014 and 2019
- Coffee Consumption by Segment and the Impact of Covid-19
- Share of Coffee Consumption by Segment 2019 - 2020
- Wholesale Dollar Share by Coffee Segment 2014 and 2019
- Wholesale Dollar Sales by Coffee Segment and the Impact of Covid-19
- Wholesale Dollar Share by Coffee Segment 2019 and 2020
- Leading Exporters of Coffee to the U.S. (Millions of Kilograms) 2019
- Leading Countries' Share of U.S. Imported Coffee Volume 2014 and 2019
- Share of Coffee Volume by Distribution Channel 2014 and 2019
- Leading Coffee Distribution Channels in the Age of Covid-19
- Share of Coffee Volume by Distribution Channel 2019 and 2020
- Coffee Retailers by Number of U.S. Locations 2020
- Leading Coffee Manufacturers by Volume (Millions of Gallons) 2019
- Leading Coffee Manufacturers' Share of Volume 2014 and 2019
- Leading Coffee Brands by Volume (Millions of Gallons) 2019
- Leading Brands' Share of Coffee Volume 2014 and 2019
- RTD Coffee Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2014 - 2020
- Leading RTD Coffee Brands by Volume (Millions of 192-ounce cases) 2019
- Leading Coffee Companies by Ad Expenditures (Thousands of Dollars) 2019
- U.S. Coffee Advertising by Media (Thousands of Dollars) 2019
- Global Green Coffee Estimated Consumption by Country (Thousands of Metric Tons) 2019
- Leading Countries by Estimated Green Coffee Consumption 2014 and 2019
- Global Fairtrade Coffee Market Estimated Sales Volume by Country (Metric Tons) 2019
- Leading Countries by Estimated Fairtrade Coffee Volume 2014 and 2019
Outlook and Future
- Projected Coffee Wholesale Dollar and Volume Compound Annual Growth 1999 - 2024
- Projected Coffee Wholesale Dollar Sales by Segment 2019 and 2024
- Coffee Distribution Channels by Volume and Share 2019 - 2024
- Projected Coffee Volume Share by Distribution Channel 2019 and 2024
- Projected RTD Coffee Wholesale Dollar and Volume Compound Annual Growth 1999 - 2024
Leading Company Profiles
- The J. M. Smucker Company
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- JAB Holding Company/Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Nestle S.A.
- Starbucks Corporation
- Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.
