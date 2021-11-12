U.S. Coffee Market Essentials Report to 2024: RTD, Specialty, Fair-Trade and Organic Coffee Coverage

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coffee in the U.S. Through 2024: Market Essentials" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This U.S. coffee market research report puts the U.S. market into global context and delivers data on coffee production and consumption, quarterly growth, imports and exports, advertising and demographics. The industry research also covers the ready-to-drink coffee market, specialty coffee, coffee pods and single-cup coffee machines.



The report presents the data in Excel spreadsheets, which it supplements with a concise executive summary highlighting key developments including impact of the coronavirus as well as a detailed discussion of the leading coffee companies.



The report provides in-depth data, shedding light on various aspects of the market.

Questions answered in this comprehensive market report include:

How many gallons of coffee per person were consumed in 2019 and how did that change in 2020?

Which segments of the coffee market grew the fastest? Which segments are losing the battle for market share in the U.S.? How did these segments perform in 2020?

How does global green coffee growth compare with growth patterns for the U.S.? Which are the leading exporters of coffee to the U.S.?

What are the principal distribution channels for coffee? Which sales channels have gained share in 2020? Which will gain market share to 2024? Which will lose share points?

How did the foodservice channel fare in 2020 and how will it perform over the next few years? What are the growth expectations for coffee in the drug store and vending channels? What are the prospects for future growth in the coffee market?

This coffee report examines the total United States coffee market, with coverage of ready-to-drink (RTD), specialty, fair-trade and organic coffee. Get perspective on wholesale and retail sales, volume and per capita consumption.



Key Topics Covered:

The U.S. Coffee Market

Coffee in the U.S. Share of Multiple Beverage Market Retail Dollar Sales and Volume 2019

Coffee in the Context of the Current U.S. Beverage Market

Coffee Market Trends and the Impact of Covid-19

Coffee Per Capita Consumption (Gallons) 1990 - 2020

Global Green Coffee Market Change in Production 2013 - 2019

Coffee Categories and Trends

Topline Trends

Prices

ICE Arabica Coffee C Futures Average Daily Price 2014 - 2020

U.S. Households (in Millions) Regularly Using Keurig Brewers 2015 - 2018

Share of Coffee Consumption by Segment 2014 and 2019

Coffee Consumption by Segment and the Impact of Covid-19

Share of Coffee Consumption by Segment 2019 - 2020

Wholesale Dollar Share by Coffee Segment 2014 and 2019

Wholesale Dollar Sales by Coffee Segment and the Impact of Covid-19

Wholesale Dollar Share by Coffee Segment 2019 and 2020

Leading Exporters of Coffee to the U.S. (Millions of Kilograms) 2019

Leading Countries' Share of U.S. Imported Coffee Volume 2014 and 2019

Share of Coffee Volume by Distribution Channel 2014 and 2019

Leading Coffee Distribution Channels in the Age of Covid-19

Share of Coffee Volume by Distribution Channel 2019 and 2020

Coffee Retailers by Number of U.S. Locations 2020

Leading Coffee Manufacturers by Volume (Millions of Gallons) 2019

Leading Coffee Manufacturers' Share of Volume 2014 and 2019

Leading Coffee Brands by Volume (Millions of Gallons) 2019

Leading Brands' Share of Coffee Volume 2014 and 2019

RTD Coffee Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2014 - 2020

Leading RTD Coffee Brands by Volume (Millions of 192-ounce cases) 2019

Leading Coffee Companies by Ad Expenditures (Thousands of Dollars) 2019

U.S. Coffee Advertising by Media (Thousands of Dollars) 2019

Global Green Coffee Estimated Consumption by Country (Thousands of Metric Tons) 2019

Leading Countries by Estimated Green Coffee Consumption 2014 and 2019

Global Fairtrade Coffee Market Estimated Sales Volume by Country (Metric Tons) 2019

Leading Countries by Estimated Fairtrade Coffee Volume 2014 and 2019

Outlook and Future

Projected Coffee Wholesale Dollar and Volume Compound Annual Growth 1999 - 2024

Projected Coffee Wholesale Dollar Sales by Segment 2019 and 2024

Coffee Distribution Channels by Volume and Share 2019 - 2024

Projected Coffee Volume Share by Distribution Channel 2019 and 2024

Projected RTD Coffee Wholesale Dollar and Volume Compound Annual Growth 1999 - 2024

Leading Company Profiles

The J. M. Smucker Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

JAB Holding Company/Keurig Dr. Pepper

Nestle S.A.

Starbucks Corporation

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

