Gravity Reports Third Quarter of 2021 Results and Business Update

Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq GM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.
THIRD QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS
- Total revenues were KRW 128,670 million (US$ 108,702 thousand), representing a 53.9% increase from the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (“QoQ”) and a 2.4% decrease from the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 (“YoY”).
- Operating profit was KRW 40,242 million (US$ 33,997 thousand), representing a 110.1% increase QoQ and a 17.1% increase YoY.
- Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 41,435 million (US$ 35,005 thousand), representing a 113.7% increase QoQ and a 23.0% increase YoY.
- Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 26,351 million (US$ 22,262 thousand), representing a 78.5% increase QoQ and a 4.2% increase YoY.
REVIEW OF THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Revenues
Online game revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were KRW 18,295 million (US$ 15,456 thousand), representing a 18.3% decrease QoQ from KRW 22,380 million and a 42.5% decrease YoY from KRW 31,833 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly attributable to decreased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand and Japan. Such decrease was partially offset by increased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Taiwan. The decrease YoY was largely due to decreased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Thailand.
Mobile game revenues were KRW 106,218 million (US$ 89,734 thousand) for the third quarter of 2021, representing a 92.6% increase QoQ from KRW 55,140 million and a 11.2% increase YoY from KRW 95,531 million. The increase QoQ resulted primarily from increased revenues from Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Southeast Asia that was launched on June 18, 2021 and Ragnarok Origin in Japan that was launched on June 28, 2021. Such increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in Korea, Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau and Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Southeast Asia. The increase YoY was primarily due to revenues from Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, and Ragnarok Origin in Japan. This increase was partially offset by decreased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in Korea and Ragnarok M: Eternal Love.
Other revenues were KRW 4,157 million (US$ 3,512 thousand) for the third quarter of 2021, representing a 31.8% decrease QoQ from KRW 6,091 million and a 6.2% decrease YoY from KRW 4,431 million.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenue was KRW 66,146 million (US$ 55,881 thousand) for the third quarter of 2021, representing a 44.3% increase QoQ from KRW 45,842 million and a 10.7% decrease YoY from KRW 74,107 million. The increase QoQ was mainly due to increased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Southeast Asia and Ragnarok Origin in Japan. The decrease YoY was mostly from decreased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Eternal Love and Ragnarok Origin in Korea.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were KRW 22,282 million (US$ 18,824 thousand) for the third quarter of 2021, representing a 19.7% increase QoQ from KRW 18,612 million and a 4.5% decrease YoY from KRW 23,332 million. The increase QoQ was mainly attributable to increased advertising expenses for Ragnarok: The Lost Memories in Thailand and Ragnarok Origin in Korea, United States and Canada, and salaries. The decrease YoY was mostly resulted from decreased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Origin in Korea, commission paid for payment gate way fees related to Ragnarok Online in Thailand, and research and development expenses.
Profit before income tax expenses
Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 41,435 million (US$ 35,005 thousand) for the third quarter of 2021 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 19,387 million for the second quarter of 2021 and profit before income tax expenses of KRW 33,675 million for the third quarter of 2020.
Net Profit
As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 26,351 million (US$ 22,262 thousand) for the third quarter of 2021 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 14,766 million for the second quarter of 2021 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 25,281 million for the third quarter of 2020.
Liquidity
The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 226,173 million (US$ 191,073 thousand) as of September 30, 2021.
Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,183.70 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2021 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATE
Ragnarok Online
Gravity Game Tech, a subsidiary in Thailand, opened Ragnarok Classic, the new server of Ragnarok Online, in Thailand on October 28, 2021 and Gravity Game Link, a subsidiary in Indonesia, is also preparing to launch the new server, Ragnarok Retro, in Indonesia on December 15, 2021. Ragnarok Online is expected to be relaunched in the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia in the first half of 2022, and Gravity Game Hub, a subsidiary in Singapore, will publish this game.
Ragnarok Online IP-based Games
- Ragnarok X: Next Generation, a MMORPG mobile game
Ragnarok X: Next Generation was launched in Vietnam on September 1, 2021.
- Ragnarok Origin, a MMORPG mobile game
Ragnarok Origin was launched in the United States and Canada on November 10, 2021 and ranked as the second in free download of Google Play in the United States on the launching day. The game is scheduled to be launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the first half of 2022, and in Southeast Asia in the second half of 2022.
- Other Ragnarok Online IP-based games
Ragnarok: The Lost Memories, a Cinematic Newtro Story RPG mobile game, was launched in Thailand in August 26, 2021. The game is scheduled to be launched in the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia on December, 2021 and in North America in the first half of 2022. Gravity NeoCyon, Inc., our subsidiary in Korea, has developed the game.
Ragnarok V: Returns, a MMORPG mobile game, is expected to hold the closed beta test (“CBT”) in Oceania in December 2021 and is scheduled to be launched in the first quarter of 2022. The game has been developed by Gravity NeoCyon, Inc., our subsidiary in Korea.
Ragnarok Begins, a MMORPG PC game, has completed the CBT on September 7, 2021 with users’ positive feedbacks. The company is preparing to design the game as a cross-platform game across PC and mobile, and the game has been developed by Gravity.
Project T (Tentative title), a Card SRPG mobile game, is expected to be launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the first quarter of 2022.
Other IP games
NBA RISE TO STARDOM, a Sports mobile game, has started the open beta test (“OBT”) and pre-registration on September 28, 2021. The game is expected to be launched in Japan in November, 2021 and in Korea in the first half of 2022.
SADAKO M, a Mystery Solving Horror Escape Adventure mobile game, was launched in Japan on October 26, 2021.
Grandia HD Collection, a RPG console game, was released in Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong on October 1, 2021. The game consists of a bundle of RPG classics Grandia and Grandia II and supports Korean and Chinese languages. Nintendo Switch is available for the game.
Investor Presentation
Gravity issued an investor presentation. The presentation contains the Company’s recent business updates, results of the third quarter in 2021 and Gravity’s business plan. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website under the IR Archives section at http://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/pds/list.asp. Korean and Japanese versions of the presentation are also provided on the website.
About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------
Based in Korea, Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.
Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release may include, in addition to historical information, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe”, “project,” or “continue” or the negative thereof or other similar words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Investors should consider the information contained in our submissions and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Form 20-F, together with such other documents that we may submit to or file with the SEC from time to time, on Form 6-K. The forward-looking statements speak only as of this press release and we assume no duty to update them to reflect new, changing or unanticipated events or circumstances.
Contact:
Mr. Heung Gon Kim
Chief Financial Officer
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr
Ms. Jin Lee
Ms. Hye Ji An
IR Unit
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: ir@gravity.co.kr
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800
# # #
GRAVITY Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)
|As of
|31-Dec-20
|30-Sep-21
|KRW
|US$
|KRW
|US$
|(audited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|110,632
|93,463
|118,173
|99,834
|Short-term financial instruments
|71,000
|59,981
|108,000
|91,239
|Accounts receivable, net
|59,761
|50,487
|82,071
|69,334
|Other receivables, net
|8
|7
|11
|9
|Prepaid expenses
|2,238
|1,891
|2,061
|1,741
|Other current assets
|2,946
|2,489
|3,958
|3,344
|Total current assets
|246,585
|208,318
|314,274
|265,501
|Property and equipment, net
|7,695
|6,501
|10,307
|8,707
|Intangible assets
|3,363
|2,841
|3,400
|2,872
|Deferred tax assets
|3,590
|3,033
|787
|665
|Other non-current financial assets
|1,324
|1,119
|2,388
|2,017
|Other non-current assets
|2,815
|2,377
|1,578
|1,335
|Total assets
|265,372
|224,189
|332,734
|281,097
|Liabilities and Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|52,688
|44,511
|56,702
|47,902
|Deferred revenue
|13,692
|11,567
|11,076
|9,357
|Withholdings
|2,851
|2,409
|5,162
|4,361
|Accrued expense
|1,365
|1,153
|1,354
|1,144
|Income tax payable
|9,470
|8,000
|3,684
|3,112
|Other current liabilities
|2,654
|2,242
|2,945
|2,488
|Total current liabilities
|82,720
|69,882
|80,923
|68,364
|Long-term deferred revenue
|101
|85
|98
|83
|Other non-current liabilities
|5,203
|4,397
|6,279
|5,305
|Total liabilities
|88,024
|74,364
|87,300
|73,752
|Share capital
|3,474
|2,935
|3,474
|2,935
|Capital surplus
|27,110
|22,903
|27,099
|22,894
|Other components of equity
|(1,045
|)
|(883
|)
|2,037
|1,721
|Retained earnings
|147,371
|124,500
|212,053
|179,144
|Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company
176,910
149,455
|244,663
206,694
|Non-controlling interest
|438
|370
|771
|651
|Total equity
|177,348
|149,825
|245,434
|207,345
|Total liabilities and equity
|265,372
|224,189
|332,734
|281,097
* For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,183.70 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2021 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
GRAVITY Co., Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$ except for share and ADS data)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|30-Jun-21
|30-Sep-20
|30-Sep-21
|30-Sep-20
|30-Sep-21
|(KRW)
|(KRW)
|(KRW)
|(US$)
|(KRW)
|(KRW)
|(US$)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Revenues:
|Online games
|22,380
|31,833
|18,295
|15,456
|74,176
|60,133
|50,801
|Mobile games
|55,140
|95,531
|106,218
|89,734
|205,762
|243,796
|205,961
|Other revenue
|6,091
|4,431
|4,157
|3,512
|13,575
|13,411
|11,330
|Total net revenue
|83,611
|131,795
|128,670
|108,702
|293,513
|317,340
|268,092
|Cost of revenue
|45,842
|74,107
|66,146
|55,881
|174,079
|169,541
|143,230
|Gross profit
|37,769
|57,688
|62,524
|52,821
|119,434
|147,799
|124,862
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|14,014
|18,042
|18,091
|15,283
|46,692
|47,613
|40,223
|Research and development
|4,147
|4,550
|4,143
|3,500
|10,676
|12,299
|10,390
|Others, net
|451
|740
|48
|41
|1,041
|535
|454
|Total operating expenses
|18,612
|23,332
|22,282
|18,824
|58,409
|60,447
|51,067
|Operating profit
|19,157
|34,356
|40,242
|33,997
|61,025
|87,352
|73,795
|Finance income(costs):
|Finance income
|597
|822
|2,128
|1,798
|3,000
|4,325
|3,654
|Finance costs
|(367
|)
|(1,503
|)
|(935
|)
|(790
|)
|(2,765
|)
|(2,235
|)
|(1,888
|)
|Profit before income tax
|19,387
|33,675
|41,435
|35,005
|61,260
|89,442
|75,561
|Income tax expenses
|4,569
|8,390
|15,151
|12,800
|13,687
|24,779
|20,933
|Profit for the year
|14,818
|25,285
|26,284
|22,205
|47,573
|64,663
|54,628
|Profit attributable to:
|Non-controlling interest
|52
|4
|(67
|)
|(57
|)
|(66
|)
|(19
|)
|(16
|)
|Owners of Parent company
|14,766
|25,281
|26,351
|22,262
|47,639
|64,682
|54,644
|Earnings per share
|- Basic and diluted
|2,125
|3,638
|3,792
|3.20
|6,856
|9,308
|7.86
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|- Basic and diluted
|6,948,900
|6,948,900
|6,948,900
|6,948,900
|6,948,900
|6,948,900
|6,948,900
|Earnings per ADS(1)
|- Basic and diluted
|2,125
|3,638
|3,792
|3.20
|6,856
|9,308
|7.86
* For convenience, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,183.70 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2021 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
(1) Each ADS represents one common share.