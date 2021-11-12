Global $287.6 Million Plastic and Reconstructive Surgical Equipment Market to 2026

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plastic and Reconstructive Surgical Equipment Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the plastic and reconstructive surgical equipment market, including forecasted trends and sales through 2026. Key market participants, extensive product segments, supporting technologies, trends and market dynamics, competitive intelligence and regional trends are discussed in the report.

This report also analyzes key market dynamics and changes in the plastic and reconstructive surgical equipment market resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The report discusses various supply chain participants (manufacturers, suppliers, retailers, and hospitals). Key trends, market estimates, significant strategies among stakeholders, product portfolios and recent developments will be presented in detail.

This report presents a market analysis and estimates for a broad range of plastic and reconstructive surgical equipment.

Key Forecasts

The global market for plastic and reconstructive surgical equipment should grow from $207.2 million in 2021 to $287.6 million by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% for the period of 2021-2026.

The North American plastic and reconstructive surgical equipment should grow from $66.0 million in 2021 to $83.1 million by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% for the period of 2021-2026.

The Asia-Pacific plastic and reconstructive surgical equipment should grow from $61.1 million in 2021 to $99.1 million by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% for the period of 2021-2026.

The Report Includes

88 data tables and 22 additional tables

An overview of the global market for plastic and reconstructive surgical equipment

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018-2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation of current market trends and market share analysis by product category, type, and region

Analysis of hospital budgets in developed vs. developing economies, details of healthcare regulations, policies and implications, and coverage of technological innovations and trends

A detailed description of disposable surgical equipment, its comparison with reusable surgical equipment, and discussion on decontamination, sterilization, logistics and supplies, instrument traceability, environmental impact, and risk management of disposable surgical equipment

Detailed analysis of relevant R&D activities, new products launches and product enhancement in the industry, and market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Abbvie Inc., B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Coloplast Group, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Stryker Corp. and Bausch Health Co., Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Overview

Hospital Budgets: Developed vs. Developing Economies

Developed Countries

Developing Countries

Supply Chain Process and Market Analysis

Disposable vs. Reusable

Disposable Instruments

Reusable Instruments

Market Analysis

Current Environment, Future Trends and Strategic Conclusions

Factors Driving the Expansion of the Market

Market Dynamics

Technological Innovations and Trends

Rising Number of Patents

Rapid Advancements in Technology

Market Drivers

Increase in Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Globally

New Technologies in Plastic Surgery

Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Market in Emerging Economies

Restraints and Challenges

Influence of New Entities

Price Pressure

Regulatory Environment

Compliance Rules

Lack of Training to the End Users

Continuing Demand for Specialized Surgical Devices

Opportunities

Emerging Economies

Replenishment in Developed Economies

Impact of COVID-19 on the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgical Equipment Market

Impact of COVID-19 on Elective Surgeries

Priority Levels of Surgeries

Pre-surgery Formalities

Global Market Supply Chain

Market Players: Manufacturers/Dealers, Distributors and Retailers

End Users: Small Clinics, Medium-Level Specialty Hospitals, Large Hospitals and Others

Strategic Recommendations

Company Profiles

Abbvie Inc.

Bausch Health Co. Inc.

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Coloplast Group

Hologic Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corp.

Zimmer Biomet



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w434cb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.