Global $287.6 Million Plastic and Reconstructive Surgical Equipment Market to 2026

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the plastic and reconstructive surgical equipment market, including forecasted trends and sales through 2026. Key market participants, extensive product segments, supporting technologies, trends and market dynamics, competitive intelligence and regional trends are discussed in the report.
This report also analyzes key market dynamics and changes in the plastic and reconstructive surgical equipment market resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The report discusses various supply chain participants (manufacturers, suppliers, retailers, and hospitals). Key trends, market estimates, significant strategies among stakeholders, product portfolios and recent developments will be presented in detail.
This report presents a market analysis and estimates for a broad range of plastic and reconstructive surgical equipment.
Key Forecasts
- The global market for plastic and reconstructive surgical equipment should grow from $207.2 million in 2021 to $287.6 million by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The North American plastic and reconstructive surgical equipment should grow from $66.0 million in 2021 to $83.1 million by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The Asia-Pacific plastic and reconstructive surgical equipment should grow from $61.1 million in 2021 to $99.1 million by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% for the period of 2021-2026.
The Report Includes
- 88 data tables and 22 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for plastic and reconstructive surgical equipment
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018-2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation of current market trends and market share analysis by product category, type, and region
- Analysis of hospital budgets in developed vs. developing economies, details of healthcare regulations, policies and implications, and coverage of technological innovations and trends
- A detailed description of disposable surgical equipment, its comparison with reusable surgical equipment, and discussion on decontamination, sterilization, logistics and supplies, instrument traceability, environmental impact, and risk management of disposable surgical equipment
- Detailed analysis of relevant R&D activities, new products launches and product enhancement in the industry, and market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Abbvie Inc., B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Coloplast Group, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Stryker Corp. and Bausch Health Co., Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Overview
- Hospital Budgets: Developed vs. Developing Economies
- Developed Countries
- Developing Countries
- Supply Chain Process and Market Analysis
- Disposable vs. Reusable
- Disposable Instruments
- Reusable Instruments
- Market Analysis
- Current Environment, Future Trends and Strategic Conclusions
- Factors Driving the Expansion of the Market
Market Dynamics
- Technological Innovations and Trends
- Rising Number of Patents
- Rapid Advancements in Technology
Market Drivers
- Increase in Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Globally
- New Technologies in Plastic Surgery
- Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Growing Market in Emerging Economies
Restraints and Challenges
- Influence of New Entities
- Price Pressure
- Regulatory Environment
- Compliance Rules
- Lack of Training to the End Users
- Continuing Demand for Specialized Surgical Devices
Opportunities
- Emerging Economies
- Replenishment in Developed Economies
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgical Equipment Market
- Impact of COVID-19 on Elective Surgeries
- Priority Levels of Surgeries
- Pre-surgery Formalities
Global Market Supply Chain
- Market Players: Manufacturers/Dealers, Distributors and Retailers
- End Users: Small Clinics, Medium-Level Specialty Hospitals, Large Hospitals and Others
- Strategic Recommendations
Company Profiles
- Abbvie Inc.
- Bausch Health Co. Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson And Co.
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- Coloplast Group
- Hologic Inc.
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.
- Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Stryker Corp.
- Zimmer Biomet
