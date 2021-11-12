Global Luxury Handbag Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021-2025, Featuring Kering S.A. (Gucci), Capri Holdings Limited (Michael Kors), Prada S.p.A., and Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Luxury Handbag Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global luxury handbag market has increased significantly in 2020 and projections are made that the market is forecast to grow strongly in the next four years (2021-2025).

The luxury handbag market is expected to increase due to escalating influence of social media, growing number of digital buyers, soaring urban population, increasing female population, dominating luxury consumption by millennial and Gen Z generations, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as availability of counterfeit products, presence of lower-priced premium brands, etc.

The luxury handbag market can be segmented on the basis of type (Shoulder bags, Clutches, Sling Bags, Tote Bags, Briefcases, and Others); material (Leather, Cotton, Synthetic, and Nylon), and distribution channel (Online and Offline).

The global luxury handbag market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the luxury handbag market are Kering S.A. (Gucci), Capri Holdings Limited (Michael Kors), Prada S.p.A., and Giorgio Armani S.p.A. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

This report provides an in depth analysis of the global luxury handbag market by value, by type, by material, by distribution channel, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the luxury handbag market, including the following regions: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America (The US and Rest of North America), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also offers a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the luxury handbag market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global luxury handbag market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Escalating Influence of Social Media

Growing Number of Digital Buyers

Soaring Urban Population

Increasing Female Population

Dominating Luxury Consumption by Millennial and Gen Z Generations

Challenges

Availability of Counterfeit Products

Presence of Lower-priced Premium Brands

Market Trends

Rising Need for Personalization

Upgrading the In-Store Experience

Increasing Demand for Convertible Handbags

New Eco-friendly Luxury Handbags

