Logistics Robots Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape to 2027

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Logistics Robots Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape 2021 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global logistic robot market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 32.4% during 2021-2027.

This report on global logistic robot market provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Asic Robotics AG
  • Clearpath Robotics Inc.
  • DAIFUKU
  • Fanuc Corporation
  • Fetch Robotics Inc.
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries
  • Kion Group AG
  • KUKA AG
  • Omron Corporation
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • Yashkawa Electric Corporation

The report presents a clear picture of the logistic robot market by segmenting the market based on robot components, robot type, function, Operation Environment, End User and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Global logistic robot market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Drivers

  • Increasing adoption of advance and automation technologies
  • Increasing e-commerce and online trade
  • Increasing demands in defence & military fields

Market Challenges

  • Require high investments in R&D.
  • Set up and installation require more cost.

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2020
Historical Period: 2016-2019
Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Market by Robot components

  • Hardware
  • Software

Market by Robot Type

  • Robotic Arms
  • Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)
  • Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
  • Mobile Robots
  • Others

Market by Function

  • Packaging
  • Pick & Place
  • Transportation
  • Palletizing & De-palletizing
  • Others

Market by Operation Environment

  • Factory logistic robots
  • Warehouse logistic robots
  • Outdoor logistic robots
  • Others

Market by End User

  • Healthcare
  • E-commerce
  • Automotive
  • Outsource Logistics
  • Retail
  • Consumer Goods
  • Food & Beverages
  • Others

Market by Region

  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1dk91d

