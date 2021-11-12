Onex Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) today announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine-months ended September 30, 2021, and an update on matters following quarter end.

“It was a very active quarter for Onex with strong momentum across all businesses. Investing capital per share grew by 8% and, within our private equity platform, fund performance was strong and capital deployment was focused within our target verticals,” said Gerry Schwartz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Onex. “As we said at our recent Investor Day, we have the people, strategy and culture in place to succeed and feel confident in our ability to accelerate growth and deliver strong results.”

Highlights

Onex reported total segment net earnings for the three-months ended September 30, 2021 of $607 million ($6.59 per fully diluted share), comprised of net earnings of $493 million from its investing segment and net earnings of $114 million from its asset management segment.

Onex reported total segment net earnings for the nine-months ended September 30, 2021 of $1.4 billion ($14.74 per fully diluted share), comprised of net earnings of $1.0 billion from its investing segment and net earnings of $317 million from its asset management segment.

Onex’ investing capital per share grew 8% in the third quarter and 18% since December 31, 2020 to $86.95 (C$110.79), driven primarily by growth in its private equity investments. As of September 30, 2021, Onex had approximately $7.9 billion of investing capital.

Onex’ private equity investments generated a gross return of 11% in the quarter and 25% year-to-date.

Onex generated carried interest of $76 million and $204 million in the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, from its private equity investments. In total, Onex has unrealized carried interest of $271 million and has realized carried interest of $20 million so far this year.

As of the end of October 2021, Onex’ private equity platforms had deployed approximately $2.7 billion ($750 million from Onex) and received approximately $3.0 billion ($1.2 billion for Onex) of realizations and distributions so far this year, both of which have already outpaced activity for all of 2020.

Onex ended the quarter with third-party fee-generating assets under management (“FGAUM”) of approximately $32 billion. Run-rate management fees from this capital are $269 million. At September 30, 2021, Onex Credit had FGAUM of approximately $21.5 billion, which includes private credit and public strategies.

Onex had approximately $1.4 billion of cash and near-cash on its balance sheet as of September 30, 2021. Pro forma for activity in October, Onex’ cash and near-cash increased to approximately $1.6 billion.

Onex repurchased 3,100,809 Subordinate Voting Shares in the first ten months of 2021 for a total cost of $217 million (C$273 million), or at an average cost per share of $70.04 (C$88.16).

Financial Results

For the three-months ended September 30, 2021, total segment net earnings were $607 million ($6.59 per fully diluted share). Investing segment earnings of $493 million ($5.36 per fully diluted share) were primarily driven by net gains on Onex’ private equity investments. The third-quarter net earnings from the asset management segment totalled $114 million ($1.23 per fully diluted share), driven largely by an increase in carried interest.

For the nine-months ended September 30, 2021, total segment net earnings were $1.4 billion ($14.74 per fully diluted share). Investing segment earnings of $1.0 billion ($11.30 per fully diluted share) were primarily driven by net gains on Onex’ private equity investments. Net earnings from the asset management segment in the same period totalled $317 million ($3.44 per fully diluted share), driven largely by an increase in carried interest.

Enclosed are supplementary schedules and non-IFRS measures related to Onex’ consolidated net earnings, investing capital and cash and near-cash changes for the three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2021. The financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), including Management’s Discussion and Analysis of the results, are posted on Onex’ website, www.onex.com, and are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A supplemental information package with additional information is available on Onex’ website, www.onex.com.

Webcast

Onex management will host a webcast to review Onex’ third-quarter 2021 results on Friday, November 12 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be available in listen-only mode from the Presentations and Events section of Onex’ website, https://www.onex.com/events-and-presentations. A 90-day on-line replay will be available shortly following the completion of the event.

Supplementary and Non-IFRS Measures

Summarized Consolidated Net Earnings

(Unaudited)($ millions except per share amounts)

Three months ended September 30, 2021 Investing(i) Asset

Management(i) Total Segment income $ 493 $ 195 $ 688 Segment expenses - (81) (81) Segment net earnings $ 493 $ 114 $ 607 Stock-based compensation recovery 7 Amortization of property, equipment and other intangible assets, excluding right-of-use assets (10) Integration expense (1) Earnings before income taxes $ 603 Provision for income taxes (1) Net earnings $ 602 Segment net earnings per share(ii) $ 5.36 $ 1.23 $ 6.59 Net earnings per share Basic $ 6.77 Diluted $ 6.76

(i) Refer to the consolidated financial statements for segment presentation and allocation considerations.

(ii) Calculated on a fully diluted basis.

(Unaudited)($ millions except per share amounts)

Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Investing(i) Asset

Management(i) Total Segment income $ 1,042 $ 551 $ 1,593 Segment expenses - (234) (234) Segment net earnings $ 1,042 $ 317 $ 1,359 Stock-based compensation expense (127) Amortization of property, equipment and other intangible assets, excluding right-of-use assets (36) Integration expense (5) Net earnings $ 1,191 Segment net earnings per share(ii) $ 11.30 $ 3.44 $ 14.74 Net earnings per share Basic $ 13.29 Diluted $ 13.27

(i) Refer to the consolidated financial statements for segment presentation and allocation considerations.

(ii) Calculated on a fully diluted basis.

Investing Capital(i)

(Unaudited)($ millions except per share amounts) September 30,

2021 Private Equity Onex Partners Funds $ 4,075 ONCAP Funds 654 Other Private Equity

587 Carried Interest 271 5,587 Onex Credit Strategies 890 Real Estate 58 Other Net Liabilities (20) Cash and Near-Cash 1,375 Investing Capital $ 7,890 Investing Capital per share (U.S. dollars)(ii)(iii) $ 86.95 Investing Capital per share (Canadian dollars)(ii)(iii) $ 110.79

(i) Refer to Onex’ Supplemental Information Package for presentation considerations.

(ii) Investing Capital per share is a non-GAAP financial measures which has been calculated using a methodology that is not in accordance with IFRS. The presentation of financial measures in this manner does not have a standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies. Management believes that Investing Capital per share is useful to investors as the metric is used, in part, to assess Onex’ performance.

(iii) Calculated on a fully diluted basis using the treasury stock method. Fully diluted shares for investing capital per share were 90.7 million at September 30, 2021.



Cash and Near-Cash

The table below provides a reconciliation of the change in cash and near-cash from December 31, 2020 to September 30, 2021.

(Unaudited)($ millions) Cash and near-cash on hand at December 31, 2020(i) $ 1,377 Private equity realizations 1,030 Private equity investments (750) Net Onex Credit strategies investment activity (5) Onex share repurchases, options exercised and dividends (227) Net other, including capital expenditures, management fees, operating costs, treasury income and changes in working capital (50) Cash and near-cash on hand at September 30, 2021(i) $ 1,375

(i) Includes $389 million (December 31, 2020 – $541 million) of treasury investments and associated working capital managed by a third-party investment manager and $157 million (December 31, 2020 – $122 million) of management fees. The December 31, 2020 cash and near-cash balance also includes $98 million invested in an Onex Credit unlevered senior secured loan strategy fund.