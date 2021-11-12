Consolidated Uranium Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option and Acceleration Right

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States



TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Uranium Inc. (“CUR” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously announced private placement of 6,792,453 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of C$2.65 per Unit (the “Unit Price”) for gross proceeds of C$18,000,000 (the “Offering”), due to significant demand, Red Cloud Securities Inc. (“Red Cloud”), as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”), has exercised its option to purchase for resale up to 755,000 additional Units at the Unit Price to raise additional gross proceeds of up to C$2,000,750 (the “Over-Allotment Option”).

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Unit Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one common share (each, a “Common Share”) of the Company at a price per Warrant Share of C$4.00 at any time on or before the date which is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering. Accordingly, the Offering will be comprised of 7,547,453 Units comprised of 7,547,453 Unit Shares and 3,773,726 Warrants for aggregate gross proceeds of C$20,000,750. The Offering is scheduled to close on or about November 22, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the listing of the Unit Shares and Warrant Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that certain wholly-owned subsidiaries (the “EF Parties”) of Energy Fuels Inc. (“EFR”) have exercised their right to accelerate certain deferred cash payments (the “Deferred Payments”) that the Company owes to the EF Parties pursuant to the asset purchase agreement announced on July 15, 2021 that closed on October 27, 2021. In connection with the Offering, in order to maintain EFR’s pro-rata ownership interest in the Company, $4,968,975.25 of the Deferred Payments is being accelerated. Accordingly, concurrently with closing of the Offering, the Company will issue EFR 1,875,085 Common Shares and 937,542 Warrants, subject to final approval of the TSXV.

As a result, the Offering constitutes a “related party transaction” under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101”) because EFR, an insider of the Company is expected to acquire 1,875,085 Common Shares and 937,542 Warrants. The Company is exempt from the requirement to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval under MI 61-101 in reliance on Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 due to the fair market value of the Common Shares and Warrants being below 25% of the Company’s market capitalization for purposes of MI 61-101.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State of the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

About Consolidated Uranium

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) was created in early 2020 to capitalize on an anticipated uranium market resurgence using the proven model of diversified project consolidation. To date, the Company has acquired or has the right to acquire uranium projects in Australia, Canada, Argentina, and the United States each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development. Most recently, the Company completed a transformational strategic acquisition and alliance with Energy Fuels Inc., a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, and acquired a portfolio of permitted, past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado. These mines are currently on stand-by, ready for rapid restart as market conditions permit, positioning CUR as a near-term uranium producer.

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

