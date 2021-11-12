Walmart Canada’s national fundraising campaign for Breakfast Club of Canada sets new record

English French

BOUCHERVILLE, Québec, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breakfast Club of Canada (BCC), in collaboration with Walmart Canada, has wrapped up its biggest fundraising campaign of the year. The record-breaking campaign, which ran from September 28th to November 2nd, in Walmart Canada’s more than 400 stores and on Walmart.ca yielded an outstanding $4.1 million for school breakfast programs, which includes a $820,000 donation from Walmart Canada.



During the campaign, Walmart customers were invited to make a donation at the store checkout or online to support Breakfast Club of Canada, an organization that has been working tirelessly for 27 years to give all kids an equal chance at success. Paul Lethbridge, Director, Development & Donor Engagement at BCC explains, “Through the generosity and dedication of the Walmart’s associates and customers, we’re able to build the momentum, year over year, to help meet the escalating needs. We’re able to open more programs and apply more resources to meet the needs of communities across the country.”

Based on recent data, nearly 2 million children are still at risk of starting their day hungry. This represents 1 in 3 children who are at risk of going to school on an empty stomach. Walmart’s commitment will help BCC programs build a stronger distribution infrastructure to reach more kids from coast to coast to coast, even in remote communities.

“This year’s record-breaking Breakfast Club of Canada campaign clearly demonstrates our customers and associates have big hearts for full tummies,” said Nabeela Ixtabalan, Executive Vice President, People and Corporate Affairs at Walmart Canada. “Our commitment to fight hunger and food insecurity and to ensure kids are fueled to learn is as strong as ever. We want to thank our customers and associates for their continued support and overwhelming generosity for BCC’s school breakfast programs.”

Since 2003, Walmart Canada has worked with Breakfast Club of Canada, donating and raising more than $59 million to help feed more students every day.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance, the Club provides much more than breakfast: its approach is based on commitment, self-esteem and capacity development using an optimal formula adapted to local needs. Breakfast Club of Canada helps feed more than 490,000 children and youth in 3,183 programs the country. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitte r and LinkedIn .

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada’s most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community and ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $500 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and at twitter.com/walmartcanada.

