XPO Logistics Honored for Board Diversity by Women’s Forum of New York

GREENWICH, Conn. , Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, was honored by the Women’s Forum of New York at its biennial Corporate Champions event. Three of XPO’s eight directorships are held by women, meeting the Corporate Champions criterion of at least 35% female representation.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the Women’s Forum of New York for the composition of our board,” said AnnaMaria DeSalva, vice chairman of the board of XPO Logistics. “The diversity of experience of our directors enhances our ability to serve the interests of all our stakeholders.”

The Women’s Forum Corporate Board Initiative focuses on CEOs, directors, and nominating and governing chairs working together to advance the appointment of women, with the overarching goal of achieving gender parity on corporate boards. This year, the Women’s Forum honored 243 companies from the S&P 500 and the Fortune 1000 at its Breakfast of Corporate Champions (BCC).

“We’re proud to honor XPO as an important member of the 2021 class of Corporate Champions who are determined to lead the way,” said Janice Reals Ellig, BCC founder and chair, and chief executive officer of the Ellig Group.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). The company's global network serves 50,000 shippers with 756 locations and approximately 42,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA.