KP Tissue Releases Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q3 2021 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, and White Swan) and the Away-From-Home (AFH) market and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 14.5% interest in KPLP.



KPLP Q3 2021 Business and Financial Highlights

Revenue increased by $22.3 million or 6.0% to $391.4 million in Q3 2021 compared to $369.1 million in Q3 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $40.3 million in Q3 2021 compared to $46.2 million in Q3 2020, a decrease of 12.8%, and improved sequentially from $37.3 million in Q2 2021.

TAD Sherbrooke continues to run above the expected start-up curve.

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 17, 2022

“Our solid revenue growth of 6% for the third quarter reflects pricing actions in our Canadian Consumer segment, combined with slightly higher volume and gradually improving commercial end-markets, along with the execution of our recovery plan in the Away-From-Home business. High inflationary costs and near-record pulp prices negatively impacted our Adjusted EBITDA compared to the same quarter last year, but the benefits of recent price increases resulted in a sequential improvement to $40.3 million for the quarter," stated KP Tissue’s Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco.

“Market share data in Canada for the most recent 52-week period further highlights the significant progress we have made since the beginning of 2020. In our market-leading categories we have grown bathroom tissue by 2.4 share points to 35.6% and facial tissue increased by 4.0 share points to 35.5%. In the paper towel category, we consolidated our strong second place through innovations and the introduction of new products, translating into gains of 2.6 share points to 23.2% with continued strong investments ahead.

“The Away-From-Home segment, which was hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, showed further signs of recovery in the quarter with 20% year-over-year revenue growth supported in part by the faster re-opening of the U.S. economy. On the strength of higher sales volumes, more in-house paper production and cost-reduction initiatives, Adjusted EBITDA for this business turned positive in Q3 2021.

“Inflationary pressure and labour shortages are among the key challenges we will be facing in upcoming quarters. We are executing pricing actions across the business along with a more focused labour approach to manage our margins, while continuing to invest to grow the top-line in both Consumer and AFH. TAD Sherbrooke performance continues to be well ahead of our growth curve and a key enabler for future growth,” concluded Mr. Bianco.

Outlook

We are seeing activities and behaviour start to return to more pre-COVID levels in both the Consumer and Away-From-Home segments. However, cost inflation and lagged pricing in the fourth quarter are expected to impact results. Q4 2021 Adjusted EBITDA is therefore expected to be lower than Q3 2021 and higher than Q4 2020.

KPLP Q3 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $391.4 million in Q3 2021 compared to $369.1 million in Q3 2020, an increase of $22.3 million or 6.0%. The increase in revenue was due to a selling price increase in Consumer Canada, slightly higher sales volume in the Consumer segment compared to the year ago quarter, and an increase in sales volume in the AFH segment resulting from the beginning of COVID-19 related demand recovery. Revenue was unfavourably impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar sales.

Cost of sales was $345.6 million in Q3 2021 compared to $307.7 million in Q3 2020, an increase of $37.9 million or 12.3%. Manufacturing costs increased primarily due to higher sales volumes net of overhead absorption, increased pulp costs, labour shortages in Memphis manufacturing, higher depreciation expense and inflation. These increases were partially offset by the favourable impact of more in-house paper production in AFH and favourable foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar costs. Freight costs and warehousing expenses also increased compared to Q3 2020. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 88.3% in Q3 2021 compared to 83.4% in Q3 2020.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $29.0 million in Q3 2021 compared to $31.2 million in Q3 2020, a decrease of $2.2 million or 7.1%. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction in compensation related costs, the release of a COVID-19 related AFH accounts receivable provision recorded during 2020 and foreign exchange gains, partially offset by higher marketing expenses. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 7.4% in Q3 2021 compared to 8.5% in Q3 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $40.3 million in Q3 2021 compared to $46.2 million in Q3 2020, a decrease of $5.9 million or 12.8%. The decrease was primarily due to the unfavourable impact of sales mix, higher pulp prices, inflation and higher freight rates and warehousing costs, partially offset by the net favourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and lower SG&A expenses.

Net loss was $9.3 million in Q3 2021 compared to net income of $18.5 million in Q3 2020, a decrease of $27.8 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower Adjusted EBITDA of $5.9 million, and higher other, interest and depreciation expenses, partially offset by a higher income tax recovery.

KPLP Q3 2021 Financing Activity

Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the revolving credit agreements, was $273.6 million as of September 30, 2021. In addition, $25.5 million of cash was held for the TAD Sherbrooke Project and $24.8 million of cash was held for the Sherbrooke Expansion Project.

KPT Q3 2021 Financial Results

KPT had a net loss of $2.2 million in Q3 2021. Included in net loss was $1.4 million representing KPT’s share of KPLP’s net loss, depreciation expense of $1.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and an income tax recovery of $0.4 million.

Dividends on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2021.

Additional Information

For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and KPLP for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 14.5% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and White Swan®. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release uses certain non-IFRS financial measures which KPLP believes provide useful information to management of KPLP and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of KPLP. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Beginning with Q4 2015 in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), we have referenced Adjusted EBITDA as a non-IFRS financial measure. This term replaces the previously referenced non-IFRS financial measure EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with IFRS. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by KPLP as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) impairment (gain on sale) of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities, (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability, (x) change in fair value of derivatives, (xi) consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, (xii) corporate development related costs and (xiii) loss (gain) on sale of shares. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the MD&A of KPT and KPLP for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

COVID-19

In March 2020, the World Health Organization characterized the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, specifically identified as “COVID-19” as a global pandemic. There remains significant uncertainty as to the duration and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak at this time. It is not possible to reliably estimate or quantify the impact this pandemic may have on the financial results and condition of KPLP in future periods.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release about KPT’s and KPLP's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the anticipated benefits of the TAD Sherbrooke Project and the Sherbrooke Expansion Project and the expected dates for commencement of construction and production of the Sherbrooke Expansion Project. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or KPLP. Although KPT and KPLP believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2021 is forward-looking information and is subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management’s expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding KPLP’s future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause KPLP’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT’s economic interest in KPLP) to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors – Risks Related to KPLP’s Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 11, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (the Annual Information Form), except for the risks associated with the Sherbrooke Expansion Project, which are discussed in greater detail in Risk Factors in the MD&A of KPT and KPLP for the 3-month and 9-month periods ended September 30, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com: Kruger Inc.’s influence over KPLP; KPLP’s reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the TAD Sherbrooke Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; KPLP’s inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of KPLP or KPLP’s brands; KPLP’s sales being less than anticipated; KPLP’s failure to implement its business and operating strategies; KPLP’s obligation to make regular capital expenditures; KPLP’s entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; KPLP’s dependence on key personnel; KPLP’s inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; KPLP’s loss of key suppliers; KPLP’s failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; KPLP’s reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting KPLP; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting KPLP’s cash flow; KPLP’s pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if KPLP Management’s underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting KPLP’s cost structure and KPLP’s ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; KPLP’s inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; trade related; and risk related to COVID-19.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 118,639 128,739 Trade and other receivables 98,827 88,041 Receivables from related parties 1,076 13 Advances to partners 9,937 5,647 Inventories 258,189 215,934 Income tax recoverable 505 358 Prepaid expenses 8,243 8,315 495,416 447,047 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,207,540 1,194,191 Right-of-use assets 107,002 107,633 Other long-term assets 40,364 10 Goodwill 152,021 152,021 Intangible assets 30,084 26,205 Deferred income taxes 33,383 24,217 Total assets 2,065,810 1,951,324 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 231,904 332,072 Payables to related parties 7,429 9,097 Income tax payable 371 554 Distributions payable 12,202 11,919 Current portion of provisions 3,192 4,913 Current portion of long-term debt 39,205 9,495 Current portion of lease liabilities 30,175 25,341 324,478 393,391 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 915,142 743,978 Long-term lease liabilities 99,799 105,634 Long-term payable to related party 41,777 - Long-term provisions 8,885 9,549 Other long-term liabilities - 575 Pensions 26,972 161,333 Post-retirement benefits 57,747 63,038 Liabilities to non-unitholders 1,474,800 1,477,498 Current portion of Partnership units liability 14,132 31,244 Long-term portion of Partnership units liability 164,040 154,180 Total Partnership units liability 178,172 185,424 Total liabilities 1,652,972 1,662,922 Equity Partnership units 455,939 439,571 Deficit (116,504 ) (224,503 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 73,403 73,334 Total equity 412,838 288,402 Total equity and liabilities 2,065,810 1,951,324









Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month 3-month 9-month 9-month period ended period ended period ended period ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 $ $ $ $ Revenue 391,392 369,103 1,041,132 1,131,012 Expenses Cost of sales 345,577 307,733 903,885 932,255 Selling, general and administrative expenses 29,055 31,267 86,404 91,393 Loss on sale of non-financial assets 2 - 5 1 Restructuring costs, net 166 52 207 1,273 Operating income 16,592 30,051 50,631 106,090 Interest expense 18,740 9,746 47,925 31,659 Other expense 11,728 2,477 10,781 10,629 Income (loss) before income taxes (13,876 ) 17,828 (8,075 ) 63,802 Income taxes (4,618 ) (627 ) (7,823 ) 8,055 Net income (loss) for the period (9,258 ) 18,455 (252 ) 55,747 Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss): Remeasurements of pensions 44,377 (4,142 ) 138,418 (40,797 ) Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits 1,670 (439 ) 6,019 (3,827 ) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income (loss): Cumulative translation adjustment 7,441 (6,320 ) 69 7,907 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 53,488 (10,901 ) 144,506 (36,717 ) Comprehensive income for the period 44,230 7,554 144,254 19,030









Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (thousands of Canadian dollars) 9-month 9-month period ended period ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 $ $ Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income (loss) for the period (252 ) 55,747 Items not affecting cash Depreciation 61,292 48,497 Amortization 2,539 1,184 Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 326 87 Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability 10,283 10,903 Foreign exchange loss 498 86 Change in fair value of derivatives - (360 ) Interest expense 47,925 31,659 Pension and post-retirement benefits 12,486 11,121 Provisions 1,547 6,137 Income taxes (7,823 ) 8,055 Loss on sale of non-financial assets 5 1 Total items not affecting cash 129,078 117,370 Net change in non-cash working capital (120,743 ) 27,086 Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans (11,451 ) (11,793 ) Provisions paid (4,173 ) (2,054 ) Income tax payments (2,019 ) (1,808 ) Net cash from (used in) operating activities (9,560 ) 184,548 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (19,438 ) (12,758 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project (88,273 ) (194,118 ) Interest paid on credit facilities related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project (608 ) (7,167 ) Purchases of software (774 ) (1,633 ) Proceeds on sale of shares - 992 Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 8 - Net cash used in investing activities (109,085 ) (214,684 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 225,197 193,538 Repayment of long-term debt (21,913 ) (84,520 ) Payment of deferred financing fees (8,935 ) (500 ) Payment of lease liabilities (18,954 ) (14,506 ) Interest paid on long-term debt (24,753 ) (21,762 ) Distributions and advances paid, net (41,360 ) (18,372 ) Net cash from financing activities 109,282 53,878 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents held in foreign currency (737 ) 586 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period (10,100 ) 24,328 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - Beginning of period 128,739 93,141 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - End of period 118,639 117,469









Kruger Products L.P. Segment and Geographic Results (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month 3-month 9-month 9-month period ended period ended period ended period ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 $ $ $ $ Segment Information Segment Revenue Consumer 332,416 319,869 896,144 971,400 AFH 58,976 49,234 144,988 159,612 Total segment revenue 391,392 369,103 1,041,132 1,131,012 Adjusted EBITDA Consumer 39,092 55,264 123,563 179,193 AFH 2,162 (3,466 ) (3,174 ) (6,632 ) Corporate and other costs (941 ) (5,550 ) (5,296 ) (10,939 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA 40,313 46,248 115,093 161,622 Reconciliation to Net income (loss) Depreciation and amortization 23,464 15,948 63,831 49,681 Interest expense 18,740 9,746 47,925 31,659 Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability 3,427 5,863 10,283 10,903 Change in fair value of derivatives - - - (360 ) Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 62 38 326 87 Loss on sale of non-financial assets 2 - 5 1 Restructuring costs, net 166 52 207 1,273 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 8,301 (3,386 ) 498 86 Corporate development related costs 27 159 93 159 Consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives - - - 4,331 Income (loss) before income taxes (13,876 ) 17,828 (8,075 ) 63,802 Income taxes (4,618 ) (627 ) (7,823 ) 8,055 Net income (loss) (9,258 ) 18,455 (252 ) 55,747 Geographic Revenue Canada 233,529 223,272 647,516 671,805 US 157,863 145,831 393,616 459,207 Total revenue 391,392 369,103 1,041,132 1,131,012









KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 $ $ Assets Current assets Distributions receivable 1,774 1,755 Receivable from Partnership - 21 Income tax recoverable 106 - 1,880 1,776 Non-current assets Investment in associate 80,017 69,537 Total Assets 81,897 71,313 Liabilities Current liabilities Dividend payable 1,774 1,755 Payable to Partnership 74 - Current portion of advances from Partnership 1,478 874 Income tax payable - 1,722 3,326 4,351 Non-current liabilities Deferred income taxes 1,022 634 Total liabilities 4,348 4,985 Equity Common shares 21,471 20,355 Contributed surplus 144,819 144,819 Deficit (101,760 ) (111,907 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 13,019 13,061 Total equity 77,549 66,328 Total liabilities and equity 81,897 71,313









KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 3-month period ended September 30, 2021 3-month period ended September 30, 2020 9-month period ended September 30, 2021 9-month period ended September 30, 2020 $ $ $ $ Equity income (loss) (2,686 ) 1,355 (4,033 ) 4,155 Dilution gain 81 77 243 528 Income (loss) before income taxes (2,605 ) 1,432 (3,790 ) 4,683 Income taxes (382 ) 667 (1,542 ) 2,340 Net income (loss) for the period (2,223 ) 765 (2,248 ) 2,343 Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax expense (recovery) Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss): Remeasurements of pensions 5,600 (355 ) 17,152 (4,010 ) Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits 147 (39 ) 536 (348 ) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income (loss): Cumulative translation adjustment 1,092 (1,003 ) (42 ) 1,128 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 6,839 (1,397 ) 17,646 (3,230 ) Comprehensive income (loss) for the period 4,616 (632 ) 15,398 (887 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share (0.23 ) 0.08 (0.23 ) 0.24 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 9,853,722 9,721,047 9,817,280 9,688,788







