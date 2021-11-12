KP Tissue Releases Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue recovery while managing inflationary pressures

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q3 2021 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, and White Swan) and the Away-From-Home (AFH) market and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 14.5% interest in KPLP.

KPLP Q3 2021 Business and Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased by $22.3 million or 6.0% to $391.4 million in Q3 2021 compared to $369.1 million in Q3 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $40.3 million in Q3 2021 compared to $46.2 million in Q3 2020, a decrease of 12.8%, and improved sequentially from $37.3 million in Q2 2021.
  • TAD Sherbrooke continues to run above the expected start-up curve.
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 17, 2022

“Our solid revenue growth of 6% for the third quarter reflects pricing actions in our Canadian Consumer segment, combined with slightly higher volume and gradually improving commercial end-markets, along with the execution of our recovery plan in the Away-From-Home business. High inflationary costs and near-record pulp prices negatively impacted our Adjusted EBITDA compared to the same quarter last year, but the benefits of recent price increases resulted in a sequential improvement to $40.3 million for the quarter," stated KP Tissue’s Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco.

“Market share data in Canada for the most recent 52-week period further highlights the significant progress we have made since the beginning of 2020. In our market-leading categories we have grown bathroom tissue by 2.4 share points to 35.6% and facial tissue increased by 4.0 share points to 35.5%. In the paper towel category, we consolidated our strong second place through innovations and the introduction of new products, translating into gains of 2.6 share points to 23.2% with continued strong investments ahead.

“The Away-From-Home segment, which was hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, showed further signs of recovery in the quarter with 20% year-over-year revenue growth supported in part by the faster re-opening of the U.S. economy. On the strength of higher sales volumes, more in-house paper production and cost-reduction initiatives, Adjusted EBITDA for this business turned positive in Q3 2021.

“Inflationary pressure and labour shortages are among the key challenges we will be facing in upcoming quarters. We are executing pricing actions across the business along with a more focused labour approach to manage our margins, while continuing to invest to grow the top-line in both Consumer and AFH. TAD Sherbrooke performance continues to be well ahead of our growth curve and a key enabler for future growth,” concluded Mr. Bianco.

Outlook
We are seeing activities and behaviour start to return to more pre-COVID levels in both the Consumer and Away-From-Home segments. However, cost inflation and lagged pricing in the fourth quarter are expected to impact results. Q4 2021 Adjusted EBITDA is therefore expected to be lower than Q3 2021 and higher than Q4 2020.

KPLP Q3 2021 Financial Results
Revenue was $391.4 million in Q3 2021 compared to $369.1 million in Q3 2020, an increase of $22.3 million or 6.0%. The increase in revenue was due to a selling price increase in Consumer Canada, slightly higher sales volume in the Consumer segment compared to the year ago quarter, and an increase in sales volume in the AFH segment resulting from the beginning of COVID-19 related demand recovery. Revenue was unfavourably impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar sales.

Cost of sales was $345.6 million in Q3 2021 compared to $307.7 million in Q3 2020, an increase of $37.9 million or 12.3%. Manufacturing costs increased primarily due to higher sales volumes net of overhead absorption, increased pulp costs, labour shortages in Memphis manufacturing, higher depreciation expense and inflation. These increases were partially offset by the favourable impact of more in-house paper production in AFH and favourable foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar costs. Freight costs and warehousing expenses also increased compared to Q3 2020. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 88.3% in Q3 2021 compared to 83.4% in Q3 2020.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $29.0 million in Q3 2021 compared to $31.2 million in Q3 2020, a decrease of $2.2 million or 7.1%. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction in compensation related costs, the release of a COVID-19 related AFH accounts receivable provision recorded during 2020 and foreign exchange gains, partially offset by higher marketing expenses. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 7.4% in Q3 2021 compared to 8.5% in Q3 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $40.3 million in Q3 2021 compared to $46.2 million in Q3 2020, a decrease of $5.9 million or 12.8%. The decrease was primarily due to the unfavourable impact of sales mix, higher pulp prices, inflation and higher freight rates and warehousing costs, partially offset by the net favourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and lower SG&A expenses.

Net loss was $9.3 million in Q3 2021 compared to net income of $18.5 million in Q3 2020, a decrease of $27.8 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower Adjusted EBITDA of $5.9 million, and higher other, interest and depreciation expenses, partially offset by a higher income tax recovery.

KPLP Q3 2021 Financing Activity
Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the revolving credit agreements, was $273.6 million as of September 30, 2021. In addition, $25.5 million of cash was held for the TAD Sherbrooke Project and $24.8 million of cash was held for the Sherbrooke Expansion Project.

KPT Q3 2021 Financial Results
KPT had a net loss of $2.2 million in Q3 2021. Included in net loss was $1.4 million representing KPT’s share of KPLP’s net loss, depreciation expense of $1.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and an income tax recovery of $0.4 million.

Dividends on Common Shares
The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2021.

Additional Information
For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and KPLP for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.

Third Quarter Results Conference Call Information
KPT will hold its third quarter conference call on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Via telephone: 1-800-599-5188 or 647-365-5897

Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, November 19, 2021 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 or 647-362-9199 and entering passcode 9884406.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, November 19, 2021.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 14.5% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)
KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and White Swan®. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Non-IFRS Measures
This press release uses certain non-IFRS financial measures which KPLP believes provide useful information to management of KPLP and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of KPLP. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Beginning with Q4 2015 in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators Staff Notice 52-306 (Revised), we have referenced Adjusted EBITDA as a non-IFRS financial measure. This term replaces the previously referenced non-IFRS financial measure EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with IFRS. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by KPLP as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) impairment (gain on sale) of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities, (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability, (x) change in fair value of derivatives, (xi) consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, (xii) corporate development related costs and (xiii) loss (gain) on sale of shares. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the MD&A of KPT and KPLP for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

COVID-19
In March 2020, the World Health Organization characterized the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, specifically identified as “COVID-19” as a global pandemic. There remains significant uncertainty as to the duration and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak at this time. It is not possible to reliably estimate or quantify the impact this pandemic may have on the financial results and condition of KPLP in future periods.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release about KPT’s and KPLP's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the anticipated benefits of the TAD Sherbrooke Project and the Sherbrooke Expansion Project and the expected dates for commencement of construction and production of the Sherbrooke Expansion Project. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or KPLP. Although KPT and KPLP believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2021 is forward-looking information and is subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management’s expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding KPLP’s future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause KPLP’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT’s economic interest in KPLP) to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors – Risks Related to KPLP’s Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 11, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (the Annual Information Form), except for the risks associated with the Sherbrooke Expansion Project, which are discussed in greater detail in Risk Factors in the MD&A of KPT and KPLP for the 3-month and 9-month periods ended September 30, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com: Kruger Inc.’s influence over KPLP; KPLP’s reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the TAD Sherbrooke Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; KPLP’s inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of KPLP or KPLP’s brands; KPLP’s sales being less than anticipated; KPLP’s failure to implement its business and operating strategies; KPLP’s obligation to make regular capital expenditures; KPLP’s entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; KPLP’s dependence on key personnel; KPLP’s inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; KPLP’s loss of key suppliers; KPLP’s failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; KPLP’s reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting KPLP; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting KPLP’s cash flow; KPLP’s pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if KPLP Management’s underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting KPLP’s cost structure and KPLP’s ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; KPLP’s inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; trade related; and risk related to COVID-19.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

 Kruger Products L.P.
 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
 (thousands of Canadian dollars)
     
     
  September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
  $ $
Assets   
Current assets   
 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash118,639  128,739 
 Trade and other receivables98,827  88,041 
 Receivables from related parties1,076  13 
 Advances to partners9,937  5,647 
 Inventories258,189  215,934 
 Income tax recoverable505  358 
 Prepaid expenses8,243  8,315 
  495,416  447,047 
Non-current assets   
 Property, plant and equipment1,207,540  1,194,191 
 Right-of-use assets107,002  107,633 
 Other long-term assets40,364  10 
 Goodwill152,021  152,021 
 Intangible assets30,084  26,205 
 Deferred income taxes33,383  24,217 
Total assets2,065,810  1,951,324 
     
Liabilities   
Current liabilities   
 Trade and other payables231,904  332,072 
 Payables to related parties7,429  9,097 
 Income tax payable371  554 
 Distributions payable12,202  11,919 
 Current portion of provisions3,192  4,913 
 Current portion of long-term debt39,205  9,495 
 Current portion of lease liabilities30,175  25,341 
  324,478  393,391 
Non-current liabilities   
 Long-term debt915,142  743,978 
 Long-term lease liabilities99,799  105,634 
 Long-term payable to related party41,777  - 
 Long-term provisions8,885  9,549 
 Other long-term liabilities-  575 
 Pensions26,972  161,333 
 Post-retirement benefits57,747  63,038 
 Liabilities to non-unitholders1,474,800  1,477,498 
 Current portion of Partnership units liability14,132  31,244 
 Long-term portion of Partnership units liability164,040  154,180 
 Total Partnership units liability 178,172  185,424 
Total liabilities1,652,972  1,662,922 
     
Equity   
 Partnership units455,939  439,571 
 Deficit(116,504) (224,503)
 Accumulated other comprehensive income73,403  73,334 
Total equity412,838  288,402 
Total equity and liabilities2,065,810  1,951,324 
     



Kruger Products L.P.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
        
        
 3-month 3-month 9-month 9-month
 period ended period ended period ended period ended
 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
 $ $ $ $
        
        
        
Revenue 391,392  369,103  1,041,132  1,131,012 
        
Expenses       
     Cost of sales345,577  307,733  903,885  932,255 
     Selling, general and administrative expenses29,055  31,267  86,404  91,393 
     Loss on sale of non-financial assets2  -  5  1 
     Restructuring costs, net166  52  207  1,273 
        
Operating income16,592  30,051  50,631  106,090 
        
     Interest expense18,740  9,746  47,925  31,659 
     Other expense11,728  2,477  10,781  10,629 
        
Income (loss) before income taxes(13,876) 17,828  (8,075) 63,802 
        
Income taxes (4,618) (627) (7,823) 8,055 
        
Net income (loss) for the period(9,258) 18,455  (252) 55,747 
        
Other comprehensive income (loss)       
     Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):        
     Remeasurements of pensions44,377  (4,142) 138,418  (40,797)
     Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits1,670  (439) 6,019  (3,827)
     Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income (loss):       
     Cumulative translation adjustment7,441  (6,320) 69  7,907 
        
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period53,488  (10,901) 144,506  (36,717)
        
Comprehensive income for the period44,230  7,554  144,254  19,030 
        



Kruger Products L.P.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
    
    
 9-month 9-month
 period ended period ended
 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
 $ $
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities   
Net income (loss) for the period(252) 55,747 
Items not affecting cash   
     Depreciation61,292  48,497 
     Amortization2,539  1,184 
     Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment326  87 
     Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability10,283  10,903 
     Foreign exchange loss498  86 
     Change in fair value of derivatives-  (360)
     Interest expense47,925  31,659 
     Pension and post-retirement benefits12,486  11,121 
     Provisions1,547  6,137 
     Income taxes(7,823) 8,055 
     Loss on sale of non-financial assets5  1 
     Total items not affecting cash129,078  117,370 
    
Net change in non-cash working capital(120,743) 27,086 
Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans(11,451) (11,793)
Provisions paid(4,173) (2,054)
Income tax payments(2,019) (1,808)
Net cash from (used in) operating activities(9,560) 184,548 
    
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities   
Purchases of property, plant and equipment(19,438) (12,758)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project(88,273) (194,118)
Interest paid on credit facilities related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project(608) (7,167)
Purchases of software(774) (1,633)
Proceeds on sale of shares-  992 
Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment8  - 
Net cash used in investing activities(109,085) (214,684)
    
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities    
Proceeds from long-term debt225,197  193,538 
Repayment of long-term debt(21,913) (84,520)
Payment of deferred financing fees(8,935) (500)
Payment of lease liabilities(18,954) (14,506)
Interest paid on long-term debt(24,753) (21,762)
Distributions and advances paid, net(41,360) (18,372)
Net cash from financing activities109,282  53,878 
    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash    
     equivalents held in foreign currency(737) 586 
    
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period(10,100) 24,328 
    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - Beginning of period 128,739  93,141 
    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - End of period 118,639  117,469 
    



Kruger Products L.P.
Segment and Geographic Results
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
         
  3-month 3-month 9-month 9-month
  period ended period ended period ended period ended
  September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
  $ $ $ $
         
Segment Information        
         
Segment Revenue        
Consumer 332,416  319,869  896,144  971,400 
AFH 58,976  49,234  144,988  159,612 
         
Total segment revenue 391,392  369,103  1,041,132  1,131,012 
         
Adjusted EBITDA        
Consumer 39,092  55,264  123,563  179,193 
AFH 2,162  (3,466) (3,174) (6,632)
Corporate and other costs (941) (5,550) (5,296) (10,939)
         
Total Adjusted EBITDA 40,313  46,248  115,093  161,622 
         
Reconciliation to Net income (loss)        
         
Depreciation and amortization 23,464  15,948  63,831  49,681 
Interest expense 18,740  9,746  47,925  31,659 
Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability 3,427  5,863  10,283  10,903 
Change in fair value of derivatives -  -  -  (360)
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 62  38  326  87 
Loss on sale of non-financial assets 2  -  5  1 
Restructuring costs, net 166  52  207  1,273 
Foreign exchange (gain) loss 8,301  (3,386) 498  86 
Corporate development related costs 27  159  93  159 
Consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives -  -  -  4,331 
         
Income (loss) before income taxes (13,876) 17,828  (8,075) 63,802 
         
Income taxes (4,618) (627) (7,823) 8,055 
         
Net income (loss) (9,258) 18,455  (252) 55,747 
         
Geographic Revenue        
         
Canada 233,529  223,272  647,516  671,805 
US 157,863  145,831  393,616  459,207 
         
Total revenue 391,392  369,103  1,041,132  1,131,012 
         



KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Financial Position
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
    
    
 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
 $ $
Assets   
    
Current assets   
Distributions receivable1,774  1,755 
Receivable from Partnership-  21 
Income tax recoverable106  - 
 1,880  1,776 
    
Non-current assets   
Investment in associate80,017  69,537 
    
Total Assets81,897  71,313 
    
Liabilities   
    
Current liabilities   
Dividend payable1,774  1,755 
Payable to Partnership74  - 
Current portion of advances from Partnership1,478  874 
Income tax payable-  1,722 
 3,326  4,351 
Non-current liabilities   
Deferred income taxes1,022  634 
    
Total liabilities4,348  4,985 
    
Equity   
    
Common shares21,471  20,355 
Contributed surplus144,819  144,819 
Deficit(101,760) (111,907)
Accumulated other comprehensive income13,019  13,061 
    
Total equity77,549  66,328 
    
Total liabilities and equity81,897  71,313 
    



KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
        
        
 3-month period ended September 30, 2021 3-month period ended September 30, 2020 9-month period ended September 30, 2021 9-month period ended September 30, 2020
 $ $ $ $
        
        
Equity income (loss)(2,686) 1,355  (4,033) 4,155 
Dilution gain81  77  243  528 
        
Income (loss) before income taxes(2,605) 1,432  (3,790) 4,683 
        
Income taxes (382) 667  (1,542) 2,340 
        
Net income (loss) for the period(2,223) 765  (2,248) 2,343 
        
Other comprehensive income (loss)       
net of tax expense (recovery)        
   Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):       
   Remeasurements of pensions5,600  (355) 17,152  (4,010)
   Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits147  (39) 536  (348)
   Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income (loss):       
   Cumulative translation adjustment1,092  (1,003) (42) 1,128 
        
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period6,839  (1,397) 17,646  (3,230)
        
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period4,616  (632) 15,398  (887)
        
Basic earnings (loss) per share(0.23) 0.08  (0.23) 0.24 
        
Weighted average number of shares outstanding9,853,722  9,721,047  9,817,280  9,688,788 
        



KP Tissue Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
    
    
 9-month period ended September 30, 2021 9-month period ended September 30, 2020
 $ $
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities   
Net income (loss) for the period(2,248) 2,343 
Items not affecting cash   
Equity (income) loss4,033  (4,155)
Dilution gain(243) (528)
Income taxes(1,542) 2,340 
Total items not affecting cash2,248  (2,343)
    
Net change in non-cash working capital95  94 
Tax payments(3,311) (1,504)
Tax Distribution received1,738  781 
Advances received1,478  629 
    
Net cash from (used in) operating activities-  - 
    
Cash flows from investing activities   
Partnership unit distributions received4,158  4,193 
    
Net cash from investing activities4,158  4,193 
    
Cash flows used in financing activities    
Dividends paid(4,158) (4,193)
    
Net cash used in financing activities(4,158) (4,193)
    
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period-  - 
    
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period-  - 
    
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period-  - 