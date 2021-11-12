BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced that the company will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference—pre-recorded fireside chat available beginning Thursday, November 18 at 3:00 a.m. ET





Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference—pre-recorded fireside chat available beginning Monday, November 22 at 10 a.m. ET





4th Annual Evercore ISI HeathCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 1 at 3:05 p.m. ET





JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit on Monday, December 6 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Links to the live audio webcast of the Evercore and JMP presentations, and replays of all presentations, may be accessed in the Investors section of BioCryst’s website at http://www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) is approved in the United States, the European Union, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection) has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.biocryst.com.

