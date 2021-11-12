Global Patient Registry Software Market to Double in Size from $1.4 Billion in 2021 to $2.8 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Registry Software Market by Type of Registry (Diabetes, Cancer, Rare Disease, Asthma, Kidney), Software (Integrated and Standalone), Delivery (On Premise and Cloud), Pricing Model, Database (Public), End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global patient registry software market is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2026 from USD 1.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the shift toward computerized registries to provide users with an automated way to store data and create, sort, and display patient lists for use in planning, quality improvement, reporting, and direct care delivery. Also, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing number of COVID-19 patients globally is expected to increase the demand for patient registry software in the coming years. Moreover, factors such as the rising number of accountable care organizations and the high adoption rate of the subscription model are creating lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Diseases Registries was the largest and fastest-growing segment in the type of registry market in 2020

Disease registries accounted for the largest share of the patient registry software market in 2020. Factors such as the increasing government initiatives to develop and maintain patient health records (to reduce healthcare costs) and the growing awareness about collecting and utilizing patient health information are driving the adoption of disease registries.

Government organizations & TPAs is the largest end user segment in the patient registry software market in 2020

Based on the end user, the patient registry software market is segmented into private payers; hospitals & medical practices; research centers; pharmaceutical, biotechnology, & medical device companies; and government organizations & TPAs. In 2020, the government organizations & TPAs segment accounted for the largest share of the global patient registry software market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for analyzing patient data for better population health management.

APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by the increasing need to integrate healthcare systems, government funding for developing patient registries, rising focus on PHM and HIE, high demand for EHRs in Asian countries.

Research Coverage

The report analyzes the patient registry software market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based on type of registry, type of software, pricing model, deployment model, type of database, functionality, end user, and region. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Government Initiatives to Build Patient Registries Rising Pressure to Improve Quality of Care and Reduce Healthcare Costs Rising Adoption of EHRs and Other eHealth Solutions Growing Patient Volume due to Global Outbreak of COVID-19 Growing Use of Patient Registry Data for Post-Marketing Surveillance

Market Restraints Privacy- and Data Security-Related Concerns Shortage of Trained and Skilled Resources

Market Opportunities Rising Number of Accountable Care Organizations Emergence of Cloud-Based Patient Registry Solutions High Adoption Rate of Subscription Model

Market Challenges Lack of Interoperability and Integration Reluctance to Adopt Advanced Solutions Lack of Awareness

Regulatory Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Patent Analysis

