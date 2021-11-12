Repligen Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it will present at two upcoming investor conferences.



Stifel’s 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference being held November 15-17. Tony J. Hunt, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 17, at 8:00 a.m. EST.

Stephens Annual Investment Conference being held December 1-3. Jon K. Snodgres, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Friday, December 3, at 11:00 a.m. EST.



A live webcast of the discussions will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, and will be available for replay for a limited period of time following the conference event.

