CurrencyWorks to Host Shareholder Update and Q3 Earnings Call

Los Angeles CA, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks'' or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full service blockchain platform provider, announced today that it will host a shareholder update call on November 15, 2021 at 2:30PM MST / 4:30PM EST.



The shareholder update call will be facilitated by CurrencyWorks’ Executive Chairman, Cameron Chell, who will provide a general corporate update on the Company’s current projects and customers and address pre-submitted and live chat questions. Swapan Kakumanu, CurrencyWorks’ Chief Financial Officer, will provide a review of the financials as well as addressing Pre-Submitted and live chat questions.

Registration for the call can be done here .

The Company will answer pre-submitted questions at the conclusion of prepared remarks. Investors are asked to submit their questions to: rolly.bustos@currencyworks.io .

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.

