CurrencyWorks to Host Shareholder Update and Q3 Earnings Call

Los Angeles CA, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks'' or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full service blockchain platform provider, announced today that it will host a shareholder update call on November 15, 2021 at 2:30PM MST / 4:30PM EST.
The shareholder update call will be facilitated by CurrencyWorks’ Executive Chairman, Cameron Chell, who will provide a general corporate update on the Company’s current projects and customers and address pre-submitted and live chat questions. Swapan Kakumanu, CurrencyWorks’ Chief Financial Officer, will provide a review of the financials as well as addressing Pre-Submitted and live chat questions.
Registration for the call can be done here.
The Company will answer pre-submitted questions at the conclusion of prepared remarks. Investors are asked to submit their questions to: rolly.bustos@currencyworks.io.
Recent Company Highlights
- CurrencyWorks Wins NFT Platform Awards at the Hong Kong Blockchain Week’s Tokenized Assets & Digital Securities Awards
- CurrencyWorks Motoclub Records Third Successive Sell Out of Barrett-Jackson NFT Packs
- CurrencyWorks Crypto Mining Division Provides Update on its Eco-Friendly Zero-Cost Energy Mining Implementation
- CurrencyWorks’ Feature Film NFTs for ZERO CONTACT, Starring Anthony Hopkins, Sell for Over $90,000 Creating New Revenue Stream for Film Industry
About CurrencyWorks
CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.
For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.
Media Contact:
Arian Hopkins
arian@currencyworks.io
Company Contact:
Bruce Elliott, President
Phone: 424-570-9446
Bruce.elliott@currencyworks.io