Small Pharma to Attend Upcoming Healthcare Conferences in November 2021

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (OTCQB: DMTTF) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce its attendance at the LSX Inv€$tival Showcase TM conference and the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference during the month of November.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

LSX Inv€$tival Showcase TM conference

Small Pharma is participating in the LSX Inv€$tival ShowcaseTM conference. Peter Rands, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Carol Routledge, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, are presenting a webcast on the Company’s progress in the development of N,N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) assisted therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (“MDD”), which is available on-demand via the conference platform. Small Pharma’s management team is also available for one-on-one in-person meetings on November 15 in London, England. To schedule a meeting, please contact LifeSci Advisors at eric@lifesciadvisors.com .

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference will consist of both in-person one-on-one meetings from November 16-17 in London, England and virtual meetings from November 18-19. Members of Small Pharma’s management team will be hosting meetings throughout the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your assigned Jefferies representative at londonhealthcareconf@jefferies.com .

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialized in IP led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into DMT-assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on its lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

About DMT

DMT is a naturally occurring psychedelic tryptamine found in plants and in the brain of mammals. Scientific evidence suggests DMT offers the potential for rapid-acting and long-lasting antidepressant effects. DMT is differentiated by its short psychedelic experience (< 30mins), which allows for short treatment sessions and offers the potential for convenient supervised treatments within patient clinics. Small Pharma is advancing a pipeline of DMT-based therapies and is leading the world’s first DMT clinical trial for MDD, in collaboration with Imperial College London.

Cautionary Note

Small Pharma makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding DMT-assisted therapies and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such therapies has not been confirmed by MHRA-approved research. There is no assurance that such DMT-assisted therapies and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential therapies do not imply that Small Pharma verified such in clinical trials or that Small Pharma will complete such trials. If Small Pharma cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Small Pharma’s performance and operations.

The TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.