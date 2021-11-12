Global Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Amadeus IT Group, Siemens and Johnson Controls International Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the hotel and hospitality management software market and it is poised to grow by $994.71 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report on the hotel and hospitality management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduction in overall operational costs and the increasing requirement for large-scale client management.



The hotel and hospitality management software market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rising demand for mobility as one of the prime reasons driving the hotel and hospitality management software market growth during the next few years.

The report on hotel and hospitality management software market covers the following areas:

Hotel and hospitality management software market sizing

Hotel and hospitality management software market forecast

Hotel and hospitality management software market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hotel and hospitality management software market vendors that include Amadeus IT Group SA, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., Sabre GLBL Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Johnson Controls International Plc. Also, the hotel and hospitality management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

10. Appendix

