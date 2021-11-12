Velacur™ Data Presented at 2021 AASLD The Liver Meeting®

VANCOUVER, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonic Incytes Medical Corp. is pleased to announce that data from its sponsored clinical study of VelacurTM – the first handheld 3D liver health assessment solution – will be presented during the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting®, hosted virtually November 12-15, 2021.

When measuring fatty liver disease in obese patients, a greater imaging depth (below subcutaneous fat and the liver capsule) results in a more accurate liver health assessment. In Sonic Incytes’ AASLD poster, the measurement depth of VelacurTM (up to 15 cm) was compared to transient elastography (up to 7 cm) for the quantification of elasticity and attenuation. In 27 per cent of study subjects, the depth of measurement from VelacurTM (chosen by the user) was greater than that of transient elastography. In these cases, transient elastography may have underestimated the skin to capsule distance, indicating that it may have been measuring subcutaneous fat rather than liver tissue due to its shallower and fixed depth of measurement.

“Measuring patients with fatty liver disease and high BMI is challenging because the increased thickness of subcutaneous adipose tissue in these patients may affect diagnostic accuracy,” explains presenting author Dr. Michael Curry, Director of Hepatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. “Previous studies have shown that including sections of subcutaneous fat and the liver capsule in the measurement volume can affect the elasticity and attenuation results. Allowing for increased depth measurement to account for patients with large BMI and skin to capsule distances is one way to improve the overall accuracy.”

“Given obesity is predominant in fatty liver disease, being able to assess these patients is critical. It’s exciting that VelacurTM offers a solution for this unmet need,” explains George Aliphtiras, CEO of Sonic Incytes Medical Corp. “Our breakthrough technology provides accurate measurements due to increased depth, which is currently not available in other ultrasound imaging tests.”

Sonic Incytes’ poster presentation will be available to conference registrants through the online AASLD portal on November 12, and will be available subsequently on the Sonic Incytes’ website at https://www.sonicincytes.com/physicians/#research.

Poster Presentation #1616: Measurement Accuracy of Skin to Liver Capsule Distance with Velacur and FibroScan

Presenter: Dr. Michael Curry, Director of Hepatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Session: NAFLD and NASH: Diagnostics and Biomarkers

About Velacur TM

Cleared by the FDA, VelacurTM is a handheld, point of care ultrasound solution that quantifies liver disease using technology similar to MRI elastography combined with 3D tissue sampling. It provides consistently accurate results, enabling a clear picture of liver health in real time, so physicians can be confident in the diagnosis, treatment and care of their patients with chronic liver disease. Unlike biopsy and MRI, the procedure is non-invasive, comfortable and convenient. It takes about five minutes and can be performed in a physician’s office.

About Sonic Incytes Medical Corp.

Sonic Incytes believes in creating accessible and affordable diagnostic solutions – with health insights you can count on – to improve patient care. Recognizing the rise of chronic liver disease, Sonic Incytes has made it its mission to reduce the disease by enabling routine assessment and improved management of liver health. Its breakthrough, point of care ultrasound solution, VelacurTM, is redefining the standard of care in quantifying chronic liver disease – with diagnostic accuracy comparable to MRI.

Founded in 2017, Sonic Incytes is a health technology company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and www.sonicincytes.com.

