Omaha, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitLife Brands Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
OMAHA, NE – November 12, 2021 -- FitLife Brands, Inc. (“FitLife” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: FTLF), an international provider of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers marketed under the brand names NDS Nutrition, PMD, SirenLabs, Nutrology, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, Energize, and BioGenetic Laboratories, today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 include:
- Total revenue decreased 3% to $6.7 million.
- Online revenue increased 40% to $1.7 million and accounted for 25% of total revenue.
- Wholesale revenue declined 12% driven by higher-than-normal purchases by GNC during the third quarter of 2020 as it restocked following its bankruptcy filing.
- Gross profit increased 3% to $2.9 million.
- The Company generated net income of $1.1 million compared to $1.6 million during the same quarter last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA declined to $1.6 million compared to $1.7 million during the third quarter of 2020.
- The Company ended the quarter with no debt and $8.6 million of cash.
For the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, total revenue was $6.7 million compared to $6.9 million in the same quarter last year, a decrease of 3%. The decrease was attributable to higher-than-normal wholesale purchases by GNC during the three months ended September 30, 2020 as it restocked following its bankruptcy filing. The decline in wholesale revenue during the quarter was largely offset by a 40% increase in online revenue.
For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2021, total revenue was $21.0 million, an increase of 33% over the comparable period in 2020, with wholesale revenue increasing 27% and online revenue increasing 57%.
Although the Company experiences variability in its quarter-to-quarter wholesale revenue, long-term trends remain positive and retail demand for the Company’s products remains strong in our wholesale channels. For example, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, retail sales of the Company’s products through the GNC franchise channel increased approximately 22.5% compared to the same period in 2020.
Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased 3% to $2.9 million. Gross margin increased to 43.9% compared to 41.3% during the same period last year.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, gross profit increased 39% to $9.6 million, and the gross margin increased to 45.5% compared to 43.7% last year. The increase in gross profit and the margin expansion for the quarter and for the year-to-date period is primarily attributable to an increasing percentage of high-margin online sales.
Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $1.1 million compared to $1.6 million during the same quarter in 2020. Basic earnings per share was $1.02 and diluted earnings per share was $0.93, compared to $1.55 and $1.45 during the same quarter in 2020, respectively.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income increased 45% to $4.3 million. Basic earnings per share for the same time period was $3.95 compared to $2.82 last year, and diluted earnings per share increased to $3.59 from $2.63 last year.
Subsequent to releasing a substantial portion of the reserve against its deferred tax assets at the end of 2020, the Company now reports a provision for income taxes, which is largely non-cash. In an effort to provide a more cash-based earnings metric, and to allow better comparability to prior periods, the Company has begun reporting adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure that is not subject to procedures by our Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. Please see the non-GAAP financial measures table below for a reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 million compared to $1.7 million in the same period last year.
Due to ongoing supply chain challenges caused initially by the COVID-19 pandemic and exacerbated by other variables, the Company has been proactively increasing its finished goods inventory balance over the past four quarters. As of September 30, 2021, the Company’s finished goods inventory balance was approximately $5.4 million, compared to $1.7 million on the same date in 2020. The Company continues to closely monitor its supply chain and intends to continue making adjustments to its business and operations accordingly.
Dayton Judd, the Company’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “Despite the increasingly difficult operating environment, I am encouraged by the ongoing growth in our wholesale and online businesses and by the continued strengthening of our balance sheet. We continue to actively review opportunities to deploy our strong and growing cash balance into accretive acquisitions.”
About FitLife Brands
FitLife Brands is a developer and marketer of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers. FitLife markets over 130 different dietary supplements to promote sports nutrition, improved performance, weight loss and general health primarily through domestic and international GNC franchise locations as well as through more than 17,000 additional domestic retail locations and, increasingly, online. FitLife is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information please visit our website at www.fitlifebrands.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release that are forward looking involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this news release. Such factors may include, but are not limited to, the ability to of the Company to continue to grow revenue, and the Company's ability to continue to achieve positive cash flow given the Company's existing and anticipated operating and other costs. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. Reference is made to the discussion of risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The financial presentation below contains certain financial measures defined as “non-GAAP financial measures” by the SEC, including non-GAAP EBITDA and adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in this Annual Report in accordance with GAAP.
As presented below, non-GAAP EBITDA excludes interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA excludes, in addition to interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation and non-recurring gains or losses. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expense and other items that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures in the financial presentation below allows investors to compare the Company’s financial results with the Company’s historical financial results and is an important measure of the Company’s comparative financial performance.
|FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|ASSETS:
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
|(Unaudited)
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash
|$
|8,617,000
|$
|6,336,000
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of doubtful accounts of $64,000 and $51,000, respectively
|1,846,000
|2,044,000
|Inventories, net of allowance for obsolescence of $37,000 and $56,000, respectively
|6,121,000
|3,401,000
|Income tax receivable
|-
|40,000
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|169,000
|52,000
|Total current assets
|16,753,000
|11,873,000
|Property and equipment, net
|77,000
|98,000
|Right of use asset, net of amortization of $309,000 and $272,000, respectively
|171,000
|208,000
|Intangibles, net of amortization of $20,000 and $0, respectively
|202,000
|-
|Goodwill
|358,000
|225,000
|Deferred tax asset
|3,328,000
|4,370,000
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|20,889,000
|$
|16,774,000
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,600,000
|$
|3,246,000
|Accrued expense and other liabilities
|424,000
|498,000
|Product returns
|388,000
|335,000
|Lease liability - current portion
|54,000
|50,000
|Total current liabilities
|4,466,000
|4,129,000
|Long-term lease liability, net of current portion
|117,000
|158,000
|PPP loan
|-
|453,000
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|4,583,000
|4,740,000
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding
|as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 1,125,690 and 1,060,818
|issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
|12,000
|12,000
|Treasury stock, 219,654 and 210,631 shares, respectively
|(2,050,000
|)
|(1,790,000
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|32,419,000
|32,204,000
|Accumulated deficit
|(14,075,000
|)
|(18,392,000
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|16,306,000
|12,034,000
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|20,889,000
|$
|16,774,000
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements
|FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
|(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Nine months Ended
|September 30
|September 30
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Revenue
|$
|6,705,000
|$
|6,923,000
|$
|21,004,000
|$
|15,814,000
|Cost of goods sold
|3,760,000
|4,061,000
|11,421,000
|8,896,000
|Gross profit
|2,945,000
|2,862,000
|9,583,000
|6,918,000
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|General and administrative
|891,000
|684,000
|2,665,000
|2,419,000
|Selling and marketing
|605,000
|509,000
|1,990,000
|1,614,000
|Depreciation and amortization
|18,000
|9,000
|41,000
|31,000
|Total operating expenses
|1,514,000
|1,202,000
|4,696,000
|4,064,000
|OPERATING INCOME
|1,431,000
|1,660,000
|4,887,000
|2,854,000
|OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME)
|Interest expense (income)
|(7,000
|)
|(2,000
|)
|(18,000
|)
|7,000
|Gain on settlement
|-
|-
|-
|(70,000
|)
|Gain on debt forgiveness
|-
|-
|(453,000
|)
|-
|Total other expenses (income)
|(7,000
|)
|(2,000
|)
|(471,000
|)
|(63,000
|)
|PRE-TAX NET INCOME
|1,438,000
|1,662,000
|5,358,000
|2,917,000
|PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES
|313,000
|17,000
|1,041,000
|(64,000
|)
|NET INCOME
|$
|1,125,000
|$
|1,645,000
|$
|4,317,000
|$
|2,981,000
|NET INCOME PER SHARE
|Basic
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.55
|$
|3.95
|$
|2.82
|Diluted
|$
|0.93
|$
|1.45
|$
|3.59
|$
|2.63
|Basic weighted average common shares
|1,105,690
|1,060,350
|1,093,553
|1,057,389
|Diluted weighted average common shares
|1,204,524
|1,134,379
|1,202,177
|1,132,764
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements
|FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
|(Unaudited)
|Nine months ended September 30
|2021
|2020
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|4,317,000
|$
|2,981,000
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|41,000
|32,000
|Right of use asset amortization and lease liability
|37,000
|-
|Allowance for doubtful accounts
|13,000
|375,000
|Allowance for inventory obsolescence
|(19,000
|)
|(62,000
|)
|Fair value of stock and options issued for services
|345,000
|69,000
|Forgiveness of PPP loan
|(453,000
|)
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable - trade
|312,000
|(603,000
|)
|Inventories
|(2,654,000
|)
|805,000
|Deferred tax asset
|1,041,000
|-
|Prepaid expense
|(117,000
|)
|15,000
|Income tax receivable
|40,000
|(40,000
|)
|Security deposit
|-
|10,000
|Accounts payable
|354,000
|(189,000
|)
|Lease liability
|(37,000
|)
|-
|Accrued interest
|-
|1,000
|Accrued liabilities and other liabilities
|(73,000
|)
|61,000
|Product returns
|53,000
|20,000
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|3,200,000
|3,475,000
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Cash paid for acquistion
|(529,000
|)
|-
|Net cash used ininvesting activities
|(529,000
|)
|-
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|54,000
|71,000
|Proceeds from PPP loan
|-
|450,000
|Repurchases of common stock and options
|(444,000
|)
|(171,000
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(390,000
|)
|350,000
|CHANGE IN CASH
|2,281,000
|3,825,000
|CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|6,336,000
|265,000
|CASH, END OF PERIOD
|$
|8,617,000
|$
|4,090,000
|Supplemental disclosure operating activities
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|-
|$
|7,000
|Cash paid (refunded) for income taxes
|$
|(45,000
|)
|$
|-
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements
|FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.
|RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
|FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Net income
|$
|1,125,000
|$
|1,645,000
|$
|4,317,000
|$
|2,981,000
|Interest expense (income)
|(7,000
|)
|(2,000
|)
|(18,000
|)
|7,000
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|313,000
|17,000
|1,041,000
|(64,000
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|18,000
|9,000
|41,000
|31,000
|EBITDA
|1,449,000
|1,669,000
|5,381,000
|2,955,000
|Non-cash and non-recurring adjustments
|Stock compensation expense
|107,000
|19,000
|345,000
|69,000
|Non-recurring losses (gains)
|-
|-
|(453,000
|)
|(70,000
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|1,556,000
|$
|1,688,000
|$
|5,273,000
|$
|2,954,000