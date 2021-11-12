PharmaNest Announces New Pre-Clinical and Clinical NASH Data to Be Presented at the AASLD - The Liver Meeting Digital Experience™ (TLMdX) 2021

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaNest is a digital pathology and artificial intelligence company that is focused on the development and validation of novel standards for quantification of the histological phenotype(s) of fibrosis and associated histological features for drug discovery and development. Launched in 2019, PharmaNest's FibroNest™ multi-vendor Quantitative Image Analysis and Quantitative AI platform automates the quantification of fibrosis and disease activity (Steatosis, Ballooning and Inflammation) for both non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), using digital images of stained tissues. It is a for-research-only-use project at this time.

As a multi-vendor platform, FibroNest is compatible with all kinds of digital image formats, including conventional digital pathology-stained slides (Picro Sirius Red, Trichrome or Antibody stains for fibrosis) acquired by both FDA-approved, digital pathology scanners and other digital microscopes.

At the 2021 AASLD | The Liver Meeting Digital Experience™ (TLMdX), PharmaNest and its world-class academic and industry collaborators present results that demonstrate the translational capabilities of FibroNest across the drug discovery and development continuum including:

The quantification of the progression of fibrosis in Human in-vitro 3D NASH tissue models and their response to Alk5 inhibitors and anti-TGB beta treatments - showing the utility of the combined technologies to accelerate the discovery of novel anti-fibrotic compounds, in a collaboration with InSphero (Schlieren, Switzerland).

The comparison of Whole Slide Digital Imaging and Two Photon (Second Harmonic Generation) digital imaging using FibroNest™ to evaluate the anti-fibrotic and anti-steatotic effects of FXR agonists in Leptin-deficient mice food with high-fat diets (NASH model), in a collaboration with Intercept, Inc. (New York, USA).

The development and validation of a highly sensitive, continuous digital pathology score, used to classify patients between NASH Fibrosis stages of F2 and F3, with a sensitivity and specificity performance of more than 90%, in a collaboration with Virginia Commonwealth University (Richmond, USA), Bristol Myers Squibb (Princeton, USA) and University of California (San Diego, USA).

The quantification of the histological phenotypes of fibrosis in LEAN and OBESE patients with NAFLD and F2 / F3 fibrosis, and the comparison of these phenotypes, in a collaboration with the Yokohama City University School of Medicine (Yokohama, Japan) and The Chinese University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong).

The development of a digital pathology score to automatically classify F1 NASH patients into sub-stages, such as F1a, F1b and F1c, in a collaboration with Lipocine, Inc (Salt Lake City, USA) and University of California (San Diego, USA).

In addition, several other communications at AASLD | TLMdX, 2021 will present the contribution of FibroNest's Digital Pathology and Quantitative AI platform in the quantification of novel drugs investigated in Phase2b studies, such as the LPCA 1144 Therapy (a collaboration with Lipocine, Inc., Salt Lake City, USA).

AASLD "Poster of Distinction":

#1704 - Is the histological phenotype of Fibrosis different between LEAN and OBESE NASH patients? Michihiro Iwaki (1), Li Chen (2), Mathieu Petitjean (2), Atsushi Nakajima (1), Vincent Wai-Sun Wong (3) - (1) Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Yokohama City University School of Medicine, Japan (2) PharmaNest Inc, Princeton, New Jersey, USA (3) Department of Medicine and Therapeutics, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

#1601 - Evaluation of the multivendor performance of a novel histology-based fibrosis phenotypic composite score and its correlation with NASH-CRN Fibrosis scores in patients with NASH Li Chen (1), Michael Lung (2), Cynthia Behling (3), Anthony Azzara (4), Diane Shevell (4), Arun J. Sanyal (5), Mathieu Petitjean (1) - (1) PharmaNest, Princeton, NJ, USA (2) Pacific Rim Pathology, San Diego, CA, USA (3) Department of Pediatrics University of California, San Diego, CA, USA (4) Bristol Myers Squibb, Princeton, NJ, USA (5) Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA, USA

#LP41 - LPCN 1144 Therapy demonstrates Histologic Benefits in the Phase2 LiFT Study in NonAlcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Subjects. Arun J Sanyal (1), Benjamin J Bruno (2), Kilyoung Kim (2), Shadi Mehraban (2), Kongnara Papangkorn (2), Anthony DelConte (2),(3), Nachiappan Chidambaram (2) and Mahesh V Patel (2), (1) Div of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA, USA, (2) Lipocine Inc., Salt Lake City, UT, USA, (3) Department of Pharmaceutical/Healthcare Marketing, Saint Joseph's University, Philadelphia, PA, USA

#1908 - Digital Pathology Image Analysis Accurately Quantifies Anti-fibrotic and Anti-steatotic effects of FXR Agonists Using Multiple Histological Methods. Li Chen (1), Mary Erickson (2), Luciano Adorini (2), Jonathan Roth (2), Mathieu Petitjean (1) - 1 PharmaNest, Princeton, USA, 2 Intercept Pharmaceuticals, San Diego, USA

#1587 - Continuous staging of NASH Patients at low (F1) Fibrosis Severity: Evaluation of the performance of a novel histology-based fibrosis phenotypic composite score and predictive AI tools. Li Chen (1), Dmitry Fedorov (2), Mathieu Petitjean (1), Benjamin J. Bruno (3), Kilyoung Kim (3), Cynthia Behling (4), Anthony DelConte (5), Nachiappan Chidambaram (3) - (1) PharmaNest Inc, Princeton, New Jersey, USA (2) ViQi Inc, Santa Barbara, California, USA (3) Lipocine Inc. Salt Lake City, Utah, USA (4) Pacific Rim Pathology, San Diego, CA, USA (5) Saint Joseph's University, Philadelphia, PA, USA

# 1183 - SB CCA.Mdr2-/-, a new mouse model of Cholangiocarcinoma arising in the PSC-like settings of progressive biliary injury and fibrosis. Pinzhu Huang1, Guangyan Wei 1, Shuangshuang Zhao1, Disha Badlani1, Kahini Vaid1, Li Chen2, Mathieu Petitjean2, Xin Chen3, Gregory Gores4, Yury Popov1 - (1) Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, (2) PharmaNest, Inc, Princeton, NJ, (3) University of California, San Francisco, CA and (4) Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN

#1362 - Evaluation of anti-fibrotic effects of compounds in human 3D NASH model using phenotypic quantification of fibrosis digital pathology images. Li Chen (1),Simon Strӧbel (2), Mathieu M. Petitjean (1), Eva Thoma (2), Radina Kostadinova (2) (1) PharmaNest, Princeton, NJ, USA (2) InSphero AG, Schlieren, Switzerland

PharmaNest | Press contacts

Dr. Mathieu M. Petitjean

CEO

Mathieu.petitjean@pharmanest.com

