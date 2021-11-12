BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development of cancer therapeutics, today announced that management will present at and host one-on-one investor meetings during the virtual portion of the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, taking place November 18-19, 2021.



The presentation will be available on-demand for attendees during the virtual conference beginning on November 18, 2021. Investors who would like to view the presentation or request a meeting with management may do so by clicking on the link and registering for the event HERE.

A replay of the presentation will also be available on BeyondSpring’s website on the Events & Presentations page for 30 days following the conclusion of the conference.

About BeyondSpring

Headquartered in New York City, BeyondSpring is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. BeyondSpring’s first-in-class lead asset plinabulin, a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent (SIMBA), is being developed as a “pipeline in a drug.” It is filed for approval and has received Priority Review in the U.S. and China for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) with a PDUFA date of November 30, 2021, in the U.S., and recently announced positive data from the Phase 3 pivotal study (DUBLIN-3) to test an anti-cancer benefit which met the overall survival primary endpoint in NSCLC. Additionally, it is being studied broadly in combination with various immuno-oncology regimens that could boost the effects of PD-1 / PD-L1 antibodies. In addition to plinabulin, BeyondSpring’s extensive pipeline includes three pre-clinical immuno-oncology assets and a subsidiary, SEED Therapeutics, which is leveraging a proprietary targeted protein degradation drug discovery platform.

