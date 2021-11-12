Iridex to Present at the 2021 Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX), a provider of innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced the Company plans to participate in the upcoming 2021 Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference.



David Bruce, Iridex’s President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 2:00 pm ET. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation at www.iridex.com.

About Iridex

Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the Iridex website at www.iridex.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Leigh Salvo

(415) 937-5404

investors@iridex.com