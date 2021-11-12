Singing Machine’s Products Get Awarded “Best Holiday Gifts” By Industry Leading Publishers As Holiday Season Approaches

Publicity Comes From Preeminent Brands Including Entertainment Tonight, US Weekly, PopSugar, Lifewire and Parade

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SMDM) -- the North American leader in consumer karaoke products, announced the Company’s products have been awarded as top holiday gifts by many global brands in the last month, including US Weekly, Entertainment Tonight, and Parade. These publishers have recently printed articles recommending Singing Machine products as “best gifts” for loved ones ahead of Christmas. The national audience that these platforms draw are expected to drive increased consumer traffic during Singing Machine’s peak holiday season.

“For over 30 years of business we have kept the same vision for Singing Machine, which is to put out incredible and innovative karaoke products that can be enjoyed by all families across America. We are proud of the Company we have built, and it is rewarding to see some of the largest publishers in the world acknowledging our karaoke machines and recommending our products as the perfect gift to give to your loved ones during the holiday seasons,” noted Gary Atkinson, CEO of Singing Machine. “I have stood by the vision that if you put out high-quality products to the world, they will speak for themselves. We are seeing that in our numbers, and it continues to be affirmed as publishers with nationwide presence continue to put us in their ‘best holiday gift ideas list.’”

“Entertainment Tonight included our Carpool Karaoke Mic in their ‘Amazon’s Best Holiday Gifts Under $50’ article. Global media publishers including US Weekly, Popsugar, Lifewire and Parade have tens of millions of active monthly users and are writing about our karaoke offerings. We continue to experience enhanced organic traffic from the press and the global reach that these brands garner. We are excited to see how this holiday season unfolds,” added Mr. Atkinson.

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine® is the leading provider of karaoke products to consumers across the world. The Company offers the industry's widest line of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. The Company’s products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including at well-known retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.

Cautionary Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, but are not limited to statements about our financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. You should review our risk factors in our SEC filings which are incorporated herein by reference. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

