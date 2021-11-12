Infant Formula Ingredients Market Size Worth Over USD 27.3 Billion by 2026 | Powder & Cow Milk Category to Lead Worldwide Industry

New Jersey, United Kingdom, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Infant Formula Ingredients Market By Ingredient Type, By Source, By Application, and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Infant Formula Ingredients Market size & share expected to reach to USD 27.3 Billion by 2026 from USD 16.7 Billion in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026”

Report Overview & Coverage

Breast milk is the best source of essential nutrients for infants. However, breastfeeding is not feasible in all cases. Thus, the infant formula is industrially developed as an alternative for breast milk. The composition of infant formula ingredients is almost the same as that of breast milk. The infant formula ingredients are fed to infants right from birth until 12 Months owing to their functional ingredients.

Industry Major Market Players

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

AAK AB

Arla Foods amba

Carbery Food Ingredients Limited

Glanbia plc.

Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH

Lactalis Ingredients

Royal Friesland Campina N.V.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

BASF SE

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

Kerry Group plc.

Vitablend Nederland B.V

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Infant Formula Ingredients Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Infant Formula Ingredients Market?

What are the top companies operative in Infant Formula Ingredients Market?

What segments are covered in Infant Formula Ingredients Market?

How can I get free sample reports/company profiles of the Infant Formula Ingredients Market?

Market Growth Drivers:

The increasing number of female employment, especially joining work post-childbirth is the primary reason propelling the growth of the Infant Formula Ingredients market during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising health issues post-pregnancy and inability to lactate are encouraging parents to opt for additional sources to feed their babies, thereby increasing the sales of infant formula ingredients in the coming years. The rising awareness about the benefits such as necessary nutritional contents in formula feed among the mothers will further boost the demand for the infant formula ingredients market. Apart from this, the increasing investments being made in the R&D by the infant formula ingredients manufacturers are anticipated to drive the growth of the infant formula ingredients industry during the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

Nevertheless, the lack of awareness & promotional activities about the benefits of the formula and existing leading players are key limitations of the global Infant Formula Ingredients market.

Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 16.7 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 27.3 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 7.10% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, AAK AB, Arla Foods amba, Carbery Food Ingredients Limited, Glanbia plc., Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH and Others Segments Covered Ingredient Type, Source, Form, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

Cow milk category is expected to dominate the global Infant Formula Ingredients market during the forecast period

Cow milk-based ingredients are gaining a lot of momentum owing to their acceptance as a cost-effective manufacturing process and their availability in bulk. The increasing use of cow milk-based ingredients by infant formula manufacturers including Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé S.A., and Mead Johnson & Company, LLC.

Powder category is projected to lead the global Infant Formula Ingredients market during the forecast period

The rising demand for ease of handling and longer shelf life products has increased the use of a powdered form of infant formula ingredients compared to liquid infant formula ingredients. The advancements in the powder infant formula manufacturers in the emerging countries are likely to augment the market growth during the forecast period.

Browse Press Release at, Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market Growth Report, 2021-2026

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global Infant Formula Ingredients market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific holds the majority of the market share of the global Infant Formula Ingredients market. The rising urbanization and demand for convenient food are expected to bolster the sales of different formulas owing to which the global Infant Formula Ingredients market is growing considerably. The Chinese market is one of the largest consumers of infant formula ingredients owing to its increasing infant formula ingredients trading activities.

Browse the full “Infant Formula Ingredients Market By Ingredient Type, By Form, By Application, and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-infant-formula-ingredients-market-by-ingredient-type-592

This report segments the global Infant Formula Ingredients market as follows:

Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market: Ingredient Type Segmentation Analysis

Carbohydrates

Fats & Oils

Proteins

Vitamins

Minerals

Prebiotics

Others

Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market: Source Segmentation Analysis

Cow Milk

Soy

Protein Hydrolysates

Others

Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market: Form Segmentation Analysis

Powder

Liquid &Semi-Liquid

Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Growing-Up Milk (Infants over 12 months)

Standard Infant Formula (0–6-month-old infants)

Follow-On Formula (6–12 month-old infants)

Specialty Formula

