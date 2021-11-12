American Banker Recognizes Capital Bank, N.A., as One of the “Best Banks to Work For” — for Third Consecutive Year

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year, American Banker surveys employees in financial institutions across the country about their work/employer experience, and considers employer reports on benefits and policies. For the third year in a row, Capital Bank, N.A., earned a spot in the annual “Best Banks to Work For” in the U.S. Commercial and retail bank space.



One of the main criteria in the contest is the creation of a workplace that elevates employees’ personal and professional growth. “Capital Bank excels in that area,” says Eric Suss, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer at Capital Bank. “We work hard to bring out the very best in every one of us, with flexibility, paid time off and a collaborative work style. We’ve also taken a whole new attitude toward remote work.” The Bank announced this past summer that it’s residential mortgage division will now be nearly 100% remote and is now working on a broader companywide policy to allow employees more permanent flexibility in where they work from. .



Adds CEO Ed Barry, “In the past year, we’ve changed how we think about geography. With an expanded mindset, we can find the best talent and culture fits wherever they live.”

Capital Bank has over 260 employees across the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area up to Pennsylvania. Adds Suss, “We are excited that Capital Bank has made the list for the third consecutive year. We look forward to continuing this proud tradition in the years ahead.”

ABOUT CAPITAL BANK, N.A.

Capital Bank, N.A., is the fifth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at September 30, 2021. Capital Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bancorp, Inc. which had assets of approximately $2.2 billion at September 30, 2021. Capital Bancorp common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

