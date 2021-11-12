GameFi and the world’s first NFT co-creation platform for artists

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameFi and NFT are becoming global trends, paving the way for the Blockchain industry. However, when artists from all over the world can create and earn money from games together, it is a whole new story.



Non - Fungible Token (NFT) is a digital asset using blockchain technology to operate and manage. The advantages of NFT vary as they can be attached to products from all fields (music, tree, art and more) after being digitalized. In recent years, young artists in Vietnam could earn an enormous sum of money thanks to selling their artwork on technology platforms. Typically, in August 2021, the first NFT painting in Vietnam, painted by a 14 – year old boy, was sold successfully at 22.899 USD (about 572 million VND). With the COVID – 19 pandemic bringing changes and obstacles, especially to buying, selling, and exchanging goods, NFT could open a new future.

What opportunities are there for artists on the platform?

Mytheria: Clash of Pantheons has boomed all over technology, gaming and investing forums by being the first NFT game in the world full of Vietnamese art and cultural features. It was invested in and operated by Whydah and Decom Holdings – two leading Blockchain companies in Vietnam.

Mytheria carries lots of drama and continuously motivates players to collect cards and battle using gods from cultures worldwide. The game graphic is highly appraised by users for the excellent sharpness, visuals and aesthetics amongst NFT games in the market.

It is easy to see why since Clash of Pantheons graphics were created by people that worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. Its co-founder, artist Le Manh Cuong, worked for years with Dota2 and Marvel; Truong Huyen Duc – the Art Director, worked in movies and games projects such as Star Wars, Riot Games, Blizzard, Mat Biec…, whereas Game Director Ha Duong worked for Arena of Valor and Garena.

Artist Le Manh Cuong spent three years developing and completing the character design after thoroughly researching cultures from where gods like Thor, Odin, Zeus, Sun Wu Kong originated. To represent Vietnamese culture, he picked Saint Giong as the strongest god in the world of Clash of Pantheons.

Le Manh Cuong proudly shared: “Through many years working in this industry, I know the artists’ difficulties very well. However, after gaining access to NFT, I believe it would be a promising path with much potential, which is why in Clash of Pantheons, we launched the GodForge feature, allowing the 2D, 3D and VFX animators to contribute to the game’s development by creating new frames, sounds, and decorations….”

Artists can freely adapt and build entirely new images of gods based on their imagination. When the community well receives their work, they would benefit from trading and auctioning these creations like exclusive collectibles.

The GodForge feature would make Mytheria a healthy, sustainable and innovative environment and an open playground for artists who love creating games worldwide. Furthermore, GodForge will be continuously updated to form a complete creator economy between experienced artists and Mytherians.

Le Manh Cuong also ensured that this feature did not impact the game’s content in any way. In fact, it would help investors and gamers unleash their creativity and choose characters that increase their strength and wealth in the game. The in-game exchange and purchase are safely and transparently controlled thanks to the Blockchain technology that Whydah applied to Mytheria.

