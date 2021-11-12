Global Off-Highway Fuel Cell Electric Equipment (FCEE) Market Report 2021: Strategic Partnering, Innovative Fuel Cell Concepts, and the Integration of Production, Storage, and Refueling

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Off-Highway Fuel Cell Electric Equipment (FCEE) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hydrogen is turning out to be a very good alternative to fossil fuels. A wide range of industries are developing hydrogen fuel cell technologies for different applications.

Mobility is one of the top industries where hydrogen fuel cells can be used to reduce carbon emissions. Hydrogen fuel cell powertrains in the off-highway industry will compete with battery-electric powertrains in terms of the ability to scale to storage system capacity and reduce refuelling time. Fuel cell solutions in the off-highway industry are nascent, with very few OEMs initiating fuel cell development and isolated testing at private test sites.

However, government initiatives, public and private funding, and stringent mandates for green construction and mining projects are expected to drive the adoption of fuel cell technologies in construction, mining and agricultural applications.

Key Issues Addressed

What will be the estimated OHW vehicles market size (in vehicle units) by 2030? What are the key equipment categories and OEMs in the market?

What are the current hydrogen production and cost scenarios and how will they change by 2030?

Which are the major OEMs in the fuel cell market and what are their development and launch activities, and roadmap targets for 2030?

What are some of the key partnerships in the fuel cell OHW vehicles industry?

What are the regional investment scenarios in the hydrogen mobility landscape worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of Strategic Imperative on Off-highway FCEE

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

The Analyst's Findings

Off-highway FCEE Market Size by 2033

OHW H2 Fuel Cell - Regional Hotspots

Country Readiness for OHW Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Off-highway Fuel Cell Value Chain

Scope of Analysis

Powertrain Technology Segmentation

Market Segmentation

3. Hydrogen Production Ecosystem

Hydrogen Production Methods

Global Demand for Hydrogen

Hydrogen Production and Required Infrastructure

Policies Supporting Hydrogen Deployment

Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Budgetary Spending

Hydrogen Project - Pipeline Investment Plans

Cost of Hydrogen Production Using Natural Gas

Hydrogen Production Cost Outlook Until 2050

Low-carbon Hydrogen Production - Historical, Announced, and Targets

Global Low-carbon Hydrogen Production Plans

4. Off-highway Fuel Cell Technology Trends

OHW Fuel Cell Equipment - Powertrain Schematics

OHW Fuel Cell Equipment - Key Components

OHW Alternative Fuel Powertrain - Working Principle

OHW Alternative Fuel Powertrain Development Roadmap

Types of Fuel Cell Systems

OHW Fuel Cell Technology Roadmap

Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure

5. Policy Landscape and Government Initiatives

Global Hydrogen Fuel Roadmap

H2 Fuel Cell Development Funding, US

Initiatives from the U.S. Department of Energy

H2 Federal Incentives and Programs, US

H2 State Incentives and Programs, US

Hydrogen Initiatives Until 2030 and Beyond, Europe

Opportunities for Hydrogen Deployment, Europe

Future H2 Deployment Targets, Europe

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Policies, China

Hydrogen Corridor Projects, China

6. Market Landscape, Dynamics, and Ecosystem

Launch Roadmap of Key Manufacturers

Strategy Roadmap - CNH Industrial, New Holland

Case Study - Hydrogen Tractor, New Holland

Hydrogen Strategy Roadmap - JCB

Strategy Roadmap - Hyundai Construction Equipment

Hydrogen Strategy Roadmap - Komatsu

Case Study - Retrofitted Fuel Cell Dump Truck, Komatsu

Hydrogen Strategy Roadmap - Sany

Hydrogen Strategy Roadmap - XCMG

OHW FCEV Pilots and Initiatives

Off-highway Fuel Cell Value Chain

Top Supplier Capabilities, North America and Europe

Top Supplier Capabilities, Asia

7. OHW H2 Fuel Cell - Market Opportunity Analysis

OHW H2 Fuel Cell - Regional Hotspots

OHW FCEV Market Opportunity by Region, 2021

OHW FCEV Market Opportunity by Equipment Category, 2021

OHW FCEV Use in Construction and Mining

Off-highway FCEV Market Size by 2033

OHW Fuel Cell Market Size - Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Product Development, Technology, and IP for Competitive Edge

Growth Opportunity 2 - Cross-Industry/-Category Opportunity Identification for Sustainable Growth

Growth Opportunity 3 - Long-term Growth Strategies for Sustainability

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

3 Key Takeaways

