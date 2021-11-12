Seneca receives $500,000 grant to create more opportunities for students to study abroad

Toronto, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanks to the new Global Skills Opportunity program, more than 150 Seneca students will have the opportunity to take their studies abroad in countries such as Thailand, Ecuador, Peru and Denmark.

The $500,000 grant from Employment and Social Development Canada will allow Seneca to expand its faculty-led study abroad program, which gives students the opportunity to gain international experience connected to their academic programs.

The Global Skills Opportunity program removes economic barriers to international study, and funds at Seneca will be targeted to students in financial need.

“This much-needed funding will help cover the travel costs that exclude too many students from participating in international experiences,” said Keith Monrose, Executive Director, Seneca International. “We want the students travelling abroad to represent our diverse and vibrant population, not just those who can afford it.”

Future international study opportunities at Seneca supported by the Global Skills Opportunity program will include veterinary technician students learning at animal rescue centres in Ecuador and fashion students travelling to Peru to discover Andean culture and understand challenges faced by local designers.

Funds for the Global Skills Opportunity program are administered jointly by Colleges and Institutes Canada and Universities Canada.

“Study and work abroad programs are invaluable learning experiences that ensure students are culturally literate, resilient, adaptable and ready to succeed in an increasingly globalized world,” said Denise Amyot, President, Colleges and Institutes Canada. “This is perhaps more important than ever, which is why we are so proud to work with our partners to deliver Global Skills Opportunity. This groundbreaking program will allow more Canadian students to access these opportunities to develop the skills they need to gain a foothold in today’s global marketplace.”

About Seneca

Seneca is taking on the great challenges of our time – rebuilding the economy, equity and sustainability – while navigating through the pandemic safely. We’re delivering great polytechnic education that combines rigorous academics with practical training. From health care to technology, business to creative arts, community services to arts and sciences, we help students get ready to make their mark in the world. We’re #SenecaProud of our expert faculty, excellent staff and outstanding facilities. We have deep connections with industry and offer thousands of co-op and work placements to get our graduates job-ready. Full-time or part-time, in-person or online, students choose the option that suits them. Learn more: senecacollege.ca

