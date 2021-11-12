Turopium's Dominance Grows With Acquisition of GG Talent Group

LONDON, England, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turopium , the global sports and entertainment management agency and part of Kairos Group, has announced the acquisition of Chicago-based talent management business, GG Talent Group (GG Talent).

Since the launch of Turopium's US operations earlier this year, the business has gone from strength to strength, with the business is on a current growth rate of 275% YoY.

Co-founded by Angela Harper and Eric Harper in Chicago, Illinois, GG Talent focuses on creating sustainable growth strategies and brand partnerships for gaming and music creators. The firm also ensures it delivers personalised services that benefit the influencer's unique career needs as well. Managing creators within gaming, music and film industries, GG Talent has worked with brands such as ABC, Bose, Capcom, Hello Fresh, HyperX, Grubhub, Kraft, Razer, Sony Pictures and Square Enix to name a few.

GG Talent prides itself on building a business with a diverse and inclusive mindset. With 50 influencers from 12 countries and a large presence of POC creators with a close to 40:60 female to male ratio, GG Talent can be seen as a huge advocate for D&I in the space today. Some of the agency's talent includes the likes of Jessu, Distortion2, Squillakilla, The_Happy_Hob, Elajjaz, GrandPOObear, Dish.

Angela Harper and Eric Harper will be joining the Turopium team as VP Talent & Operations and SVP Commercial.

Liam Parkinson, founder and senior vice president at Turopium, said "From the momentum we built in 2020, we had to ensure that we didn't lose this going into 2021 and continue to grow the business in a healthy and sustainable way - and we've done just that.

"GG Talent is one of the most exciting independent talent agencies in the US and Angela and Eric have done an incredible job in making it their mission to work with a diverse and inclusive roster of talent.

"Now with Angela and Eric joining, not only are we reinforcing Turopium's offering and talent but we are even more confident that we have the right people in place to reach our 2022 target of 100% revenue growth."

Angela and Eric Harper said: "The core ethos of talent-first was what drew us to Turopium. Their approach to talent management is exactly the same as how we work with our creators, ensuring their needs, wants, and voices are met/heard. On top of that, they have the backing of the entire Kairos Group team, well it just really doesn't get that much better than that!

"We can't wait to join Turopium and the wider Kairos Group and continue to build a diverse and inclusive portfolio on a global scale."

