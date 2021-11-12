Nobul Expands Leadership Team With Four New Key Executives to Accelerate Growth

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobul Corporation ("Nobul"), a consumer-centric real estate technology company, announced today the addition of David Schwartz as Chief Operating Officer, Phil Troin as Chief Technology Officer, Karen Chao as Chief Product Officer, and Jiyoon Chung as Chief Marketing Officer to support and accelerate its continued growth.

"Our recent funding round coupled with the addition of these key executives over the last several months has allowed us to aggressively expand our consumer-centric real estate marketplace beyond Canada and Florida. We will help more people than ever with the biggest financial decision of their lives," said Nobul's CEO Regan McGee. "I am very pleased to have these highly accomplished executives from Silicon Valley join Nobul's leadership team to fuel our growth. They each have proven track records of successfully scaling businesses much smaller than Nobul to multibillion-dollar market caps and attracting stellar talent."

"I am excited to join Nobul, a company disrupting the real estate industry by using open markets and AI technology to help consumers get better deals and make more informed decisions as they complete what are life-altering financial transactions," said David Schwartz, Nobul's Chief Operating Officer. "I look forward to working with Regan McGee and the outstanding team the company already has in place. We'll be disrupting the real estate industry by bringing transparency, choice, accountability, and simplicity to the world's largest market — real estate."

David Schwartz is a technology-focused executive with success building multibillion-dollar businesses, bringing deep expertise in advanced analytics, technology, and AI. As founder of the Bernadine Group, David has collaborated with the world's most renowned entertainment brands to drive their entry into the online gaming industry where his clients included Sony Entertainment (Who Wants to Be a Millionaire), Fremantle (Britain's Got Talent), and Castaway (Survivor). David has held executive roles at Cold Creek Technologies, Coupons.com, NextCard, and First USA. David holds an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business and a BA in History from Columbia University.

Phil Troin, who joined Nobul as Chief Technology Officer, hails from Google's Core Data SRE group where he contributed to Google Search, Lens and Cloud. Phil has extensive big data and operations experience, having worked on managing and extracting the most accurate information from some of the largest datasets in their respective fields, from Google's web index to Verizon's adtech data lake. Phil was CTO at Cold Creek Technologies and has also held key positions at Splunk, Synopsys, Atoptech and Aristo Technologies. Phil holds an Engineering degree in Computer Architecture from ENSERG and a Master of Science degree in Distributed Systems from Joseph Fourier University in Grenoble, France.

Karen Chao, Nobul's Chief Product Officer, came from Booster Fuel where she led the product development for both consumer and enterprise customers. Karen is a customer-centric product executive who has built delightful experiences touching millions of users, and has deep experience leading and delivering impactful products at various successful startups from small to hyper-growth stage. With a proven track record in leading large-scale products and services, she has operated and partnered with some of the largest Fortune 500 companies including Facebook, Cisco, FedEx, Amazon, Paypal, and Google. Karen has held key product leadership roles at Apple and various successful Silicon Valley startups, and holds an MS in Management Science & Engineering from Stanford University and a BS in Industrial Engineering & Operations Research from U.C. Berkeley.

Jiyoon Chung, who joined Nobul as Chief Marketing Officer, is a marketing executive with over 18 years of experience in Silicon Valley. She has been pivotal in scaling multiple startups at different stages of growth, contributing to extremely successful exits including Coupons.com's IPO and, most recently, DrChrono's acquisition by EverCommerce. Jiyoon's expertise includes brand promotion, customer acquisition and growth, marketing infrastructure & analytics, and team building. Jiyoon holds an MA in Statistics and a BA in Mathematics from UC Berkeley and an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business.

Nobul provides the world's first and only open, dynamic digital marketplace where Real Estate Agents compete for buyers and sellers of Real Estate. Nobul is a disruptive Property Technology company that is revolutionizing the real estate industry by offering a digital solution that addresses common challenges faced by consumers looking to buy or sell a property. A wide range of customers use Nobul, from first-time homebuyers to those wanting to relocate, by taking advantage of the newfound flexibility of working remotely. Nobul continues to successfully operate in more and more markets across Canada and the U.S., with transactions closed on the marketplace in over 100 markets. Visit www.nobul.com.

