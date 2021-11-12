Novan to Participate in the Virtual Investor Roundtable Event

– Live moderated video webcast discussion among management and Pediatric Dermatology Thought Leader on Wednesday, November 17th at 1:00 PM ET –

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced that Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novan, joined by a pediatric dermatology thought leader, will participate in the Virtual Investor Roundtable Event on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET.



As part of the virtual event, the Company will provide a brief presentation, followed by a moderated roundtable discussion and an interactive Q&A session where all investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Interested parties may also pre-submit questions in advance of the live event, which can be sent via the conference website at virtualinvestorco.com. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Roundtable Event will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (novan.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company focused on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. We leverage our core synergies of science, capital, resources and patient needs to create value by bringing new nitric oxide-based medicines to market. Our goal is to create the world’s leader in nitric oxide-based science, technology, and clinical translation in support of delivering safe and efficacious therapies using our proprietary nitric oxide-based technology platform, NITRICIL™ to generate macromolecular New Chemical Entities (NCEs) to treat multiple indications.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT: