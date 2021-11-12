3DX Accepts Bitcoin and Ethereum for Manufacturing Projects

Seattle, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- 3DX Industries Inc. (DDDX) (the “Company” or “3DX”), a state of the art additive manufacturer specializing in 3D Metal Printing, announced it will start accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment for manufacturing services via Coinbase.



3DX Industries, Inc. is once again pioneering the use of technology to transform manufacturing markets, plugging into the open monetary network and accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum via a fully integrated digital process, according to Nicholas Coriano, VP & Board Member at 3DX Industries, Inc.

“We are firmly focused on making USA based manufacturing accessible and possible for millions of people across the world,” said Mr. Coriano. “As we expand our capabilities via our acquisition strategy, Bitcoin and Ethereum can solve some of the problems that come with financing manufacturing needs with local currencies across the globe. Cryptocurrency and manufacturing worlds have excellent synergy.”

More companies, including PayPal and Microsoft’s Xbox, are accepting bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment, according to a May 2021 article from BusinessInsider.com. The article stated; “In February, Elon Musk announced that Tesla would accept bitcoin as a form of payment for all models of its cars in the US. In addition, Twitter's CEO and founder, Jack Dorsey, teamed up with Jay-Z for a bitcoin endowment. The pair will invest 500 bitcoins to develop the currency in India and Africa.”

“We are staying on the cutting edge of technology at 3DX Industries, Inc. and see cryptocurrency as a way to transfer value in the future,” stated Mr. Roger Janssen, 3DX President & CEO. “3DX’s ability to take payment in Bitcoin and Ethereum is another way we keep forward thinking at our Company.”

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. is focused on the additive metal manufacturing segment within the manufacturing industry. 3DX has the capability of manufacturing a wide variety of products using its 3D metal printing system, 3D plastic printing as well as more traditional methods of precision manufacturing. 3DX offers additive and traditional manufacturing services as well as product design, engineering and assembly services to its customers.

Safe Harbor 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

