Dinocrates Group Launches Business Accelerator, Ardian Technologies, Inc. Joins as First Partner

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinocrates Group LLC (“Dinocrates”) officially launches its business accelerator initiative today with the signing of Ardian Technologies, Inc. The accelerator is one part of Dinocrates broader strategy to incrementally increase market share with their innovative approach to deliver ‘best-in-breed’ solutions to their customers by delivering next generation business solutions and technology outcomes. This is accomplished by creating an accelerant of products that spans horizontally across the entirety of Dinocrates’ business verticals and customer base. The Dinocrates business accelerator initiative will offer partners a variety of benefits, including operations and financial mentorship and other resources to jointly expand their capabilities and market share.

Ardian delivers custom identity and access intelligence, on-site implementation and connected data engagement services that secure the health and safety of people, places and sensitive data. The company has provided identity and access management services for organizations such as The Presidential Inaugural Committee, Department of State, The National Basketball Association, John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and many other groups.

“We are pleased to be the first company in Dinocrates’ business accelerator program,” said Maria Shelton, CEO of Ardian Technologies, Inc. “Our identity and access management services have been utilized by a variety of organizations looking to enhance their security and protect sensitive data. Working with Dinocrates will allow us to provide these services to an expanding network of organizations.”

“Dinocrates has enjoyed substantial growth over the past few years by providing a solid core of offerings in areas such as strategy and technology advisory services,” said Tom Prokop, CEO of Dinocrates. “Our business accelerator program will not only increase our capabilities in these areas but helps us offer additional services to an expanded customer base. Ardian is a proven leader in custom identity and access intelligence, which are critical services that our customers are increasingly seeking.”

The accelerator initiative announcement is another milestone for Dinocrates, which has announced several new partnerships, offices and executive team appointments in 2021.

About Dinocrates Group

Dinocrates is an innovative strategy and technology advisory company headquartered in Rockville, MD providing mission-critical enterprise solutions to the federal government on a global scale. We are successful through partnering with our public and private sector clients to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their enterprises. Our experienced consultants use their decades of experience to help both large and small organizations see beyond where they are today to what they can become. For the latest information, visit https://dinocrates.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Ardian Technologies, Inc.

Ardian builds security-first rapid applications, experiences, and connections that elevate business operations, engage communities, and scale on-demand. Ardian partners with enterprises to rapidly transform the way businesses and government entities approach data security, operations, IoT, and user experiences making innovation crucial for any industry now and in the future. For over twenty years, Ardian’s technology solutions have been trusted by the top enterprise and government organizations to secure, inform and manage operations for the world’s most elite experiences — including presidential inaugurations, military operations, and high-profile dignitary appearances. For the latest information, visit www.ardiantechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

