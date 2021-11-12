Plug Power Hosts Grand Opening of Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Innovation Center Gigafactory in Monroe County

LATHAM, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, will hold today a grand opening of the Plug Power Innovation Center, its green hydrogen and fuel cell gigafactory in Rochester, N.Y. This is New York’s first and largest fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturing gigafactory and is expected to create almost 380 new jobs in Monroe County.



Media are invited to join:

Date: November 12, 2021

November 12, 2021 Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

2:00 p.m. ET Location: 1025 John Street, West Henrietta, NY 14586

1025 John Street, West Henrietta, NY 14586 Distinguished guests: Andy Marsh, Plug Power CEO U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, U.S. Senate Majority Leader U.S. Representative Joe Morelle, New York 25 th Congressional District Adam Bello, Monroe County Executive Vinnie Esposito, Finger Lakes Regional Director for Empire State Development Bob Duffy, CEO of Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce



For further information on the event, please contact Teal Hoyos at thoyos@plugpower.com.

Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) turnkey solutions. The Company’s innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while providing efficiency gains and meeting sustainability goals. Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology. As a result, the Company has deployed over 50,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having built and operated a hydrogen highway across North America. Plug Power delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs. Plug Power’s vertically integrated GenKey solution ties together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour, and Walmart. The Company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers.

