Wingamm Debuts Oasis 540 in Retail Stores This November Launching at Santa Monica Place

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wingamm , the leading provider of luxury compact RVs in Europe, which recently announced its expansion to the US market, will debut their Oasi 540 at Santa Monica Place in Santa Monica, California, and Walt Whitman Shops in Long Island, NY. The Wingamm Oasi 540 will be the first of many compact Wingamm RV's to take the retail-first strategy and display in high foot-traffic locations in high-end malls.

Santa Monica Place, located just steps away from the Pacific Ocean and iconic Santa Monica Pier, is a unique, outdoor shopping destination that is home to luxury brands including Louis Vuitton, Nike, Tiffany & Co., and more, as well as a collection of specialty shops, digitally native brands and inspired dining concepts.

"It is a dream come true to be able to bring Wingamm to the United States, and I can not think of a better place to debut it than in California, home to many RV lovers and to one of the most beautiful, beachside luxury malls in the country. The TM Motorhome Sales team and I look forward to having customers interact with the Oasi 540 and see for themselves just how special of a motorhome it truly is," said Lorena Turri, CEO of Wingamm.

Demand for the Wingamm Oasi 540 has already skyrocketed creating an extensive waitlist since the Company first announced its plan to bring the vehicle to the U.S. in July. The Oasi 540 is the first Micro Class RV - vehicles less than 18 feet long that can sleep four people and with a full indoor bathroom - to be available for sale in the United States. Wingamm's expansion to the U.S. marks a pivotal moment in the company's 45-year history, after becoming the leader in Europe and top performer in Asia.

"When it comes to sales, the world has changed. Most people buy day-to-day items online but there are some luxury products that you just have to see for yourself and experience to truly appreciate and that is where retail remains king. This was the case when Apple first debuted their iPhones in retail, Tesla unveiled its first model vehicle, and Peloton showcased their stationary bike. We believe the Oasi 540 is a one-of-a-kind product and like other innovators, we trust the consumer to experience and adopt it as their primary choice when considering a motorhome," says Tony Diamond, Co-Owner of TM Motorhome Sales.

Standout features of the Wingamm include its custom fiberglass monocoque shell which not only gives the Oasi 540 its distinct sleek look and compact size but allows for innovation in the design and functionality, particularly in the bedroom, bathroom, sewage system, and climate controls. In addition, the Oasi 540 is equipped with a satellite to make remote access concerns a thing of the past.

"Our customers come to Santa Monica Place because they know they will be treated to the best possible consumer experience and be among the first to see the most innovative, luxury products and technology on the market. We can not think of a better home to debut the Oasi 540 and look forward to showcasing it to our customers over the next six weeks," Stephanie Eglin, General Manager, Santa Monica Place.

The Wingamm Oasi 540 will be on display starting Nov. 15 through Dec. 15.

Santa Monica Place will be among many luxury retail destinations showcasing the Wingamm. Other confirmed locations include Walt Whitman Shops and a nationwide rollout by 2022.

About Wingamm:

Wingamm has been a family-owned and operated business since 1977 and our tradition of putting quality and the Wingamm customer's satisfaction first has never receded. In 1982 we were the first camper manufacturer in the world to create a living cell made with a fiberglass monocoque. With that, Wingamm was born. Today, the company is run by CEO Lorena Turri and based in Italy, and available globally.

About TM Motorhome LLC:

California-based TM Motorhome Sales, LLC was founded in 2020 and is Co-Owned by serial entrepreneur, Tony Diamond. TM Motorhome Sales, LLC has exclusive North American distribution rights to Wingamm's entire line of motorhomes. Please visit https://www.wingamm.com/us for more information.

About Santa Monica Place:

Located steps away from the Pacific Ocean and iconic Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica Place is a unique, outdoor shopping destination, home to Nordstrom, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Nike, and a collection of specialty shops, digitally native brands, and inspired dining concepts. For more information, visit SantaMonicaPlace.com or interact with us via Facebook or Instagram . Access the Concierge services anytime via text: (310) 499-2928 .

