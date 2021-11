English Icelandic

Kvika banki hf. has today issued senior unsecured bonds in British pounds in the amount of GBP 11,400,000 in a new series KVIKA 24 1119. The tenor of the bonds is three years, and they pay variable interests of 3-month LIBOR plus a spread of 1.75%.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland next week.

