HEPA Filters Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.4% During the Forecast Period - Straits Research

New York, United States, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HEPA Filters Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% in the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.

HEPA stands for high-efficiency particulate air filter (defined by the U.S. Dept. of Energy). This filter is used in commercial and residential spaces for harmful gas prevention. These filters remove nearly 99.97% of dust, bacteria, pollen, and airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns.

The demand for HEPA filters is expected to grow due to strict air pollution laws in many countries. The air pollution from industries is growing, and thus, the threat of airborne disease. In addition, infrastructure development and industrialization around the world are driving the growth of HEPA filters. The HEPA filters are prominently used in pharmaceuticals and hospitals. HEPA filters are mandatory in sterile production and are also used in manufacturing solid and semisolid dosage forms.





COVID-19: Rise in the Need for Air Purification

During the pandemic, the number of cases and the demand for hospital beds grew rapidly. As the COVID-19 is highly infectious and can spread through human cough, the CDC recommended the use of portable fans with HEPA filters. Filtration is the most common approach applied to capture airborne SARS-COV-2. With the growing number of patients in the hospitals, the need for obstructing the particles was high.

During the second wave of COVID-19, the demand for beds was increasing, and the protection of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients was a primary concern. The HEPA filters were recommended for critical healthcare applications such as anterooms, isolation, and COVID-19 patient rooms. Thus, the demand for air filters was high, especially HEPA.





HEPA Filters Market by Type

HVAC Dominates the Market

The demand for HVAC is driven by the growing need for ventilation and the utilization of energy-efficient filtration systems. Further, government initiatives to promote energy-efficient products are expected to bolster the market.

Besides, climate change drives the growth of HVAC systems. A rise in temperature due to global warming has increased the demand for HVAC products . Thus, manufacturers have introduced smart HVAC systems that use sensors integrated with the building automation systems. These sensors collect the data from the environment of your building and provide better results. Additionally, it assists in fine-tuning temperature, humidity, and airflow in several conditions.

Further, developing commercial spaces and industries foster the demand for HVAC. The rising demand for smart homes, which reduces GHG emissions, is expected to heave demand for HVAC systems.





HEPA Filters Market by End-User

Commercial Infrastructure Pumps the Demand

The commercial segment is expected to register significant growth due to the rise in infrastructure developments in emerging countries. People spend an inordinate amount of time in commercial buildings, such as schools, shopping malls, hospitals, gyms, etc., which have a high risk of infections due to public interaction. Thus, in order to reduce the risk, the demand for HEPA filters is expected to rise.





HEPA Filters Market by Regions

APAC Witnesses Sturdy Growth

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to rapid industrialization. Rising pollution, improved standard of living, growing hygiene concerns are driving the demand for HEPA filters. China and India are expected to register high demand during the forecast period. Air pollution from the household, motor vehicles, industrial facilities, etc., is a primary concern in these countries. Thus, manufacturers are adopting several technologies to comply with different regulators.





