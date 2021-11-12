WW to Host Virtual Investor Event Showcasing New PersonalPoints™ Program

Most personalized offering in company history, proven to deliver clinically significant weight loss





Virtual investor event to be hosted on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 11:00 AM ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) announced it will host a virtual investor event to highlight the new PersonalPoints™ Program. The event is scheduled for Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 11:00 AM ET.

The approximately 30-minute presentation will introduce investors to the most advanced program in WW’s history, sharing a behind-the-scenes look into the development process, science and consumer insights that informed PersonalPoints™, as well as provide an overview of the digital experience, launch process, and plans for the upcoming winter marketing campaign. The event will be followed by a live Q&A session with management.

No financial information or forecasts will be discussed during this event.

The virtual event’s management presentation will include remarks from:

Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Nick Hotchkin, Chief Operating Officer

Gary Foster, Chief Scientific Officer

Deb Benovitz, SVP Human Truths

Michael Lysaght, Chief Digital Officer

Jon Mandell, SVP Global Membership Marketing and Commerce

Cindy Gustafson, Chief Marketing Officer



"It’s clear there's no one-size-fits-all approach to healthy lifestyle and weight loss management," said Mindy Grossman, President and CEO at WW. "Our recently launched PersonalPoints™ Program is a truly unique offering proven to promote sustainable healthy habits focused on individualized needs. Our new program on our award-winning app will unlock our ability to truly meet members where they are in their wellness journey."

WW’s PersonalPoints™ Program is driven by cutting-edge nutrition and behavior change science as well as consumer research, making losing weight and reaching wellness goals simpler and more attainable, all while helping members continue to live their best, fullest lives. This new program is more personalized than ever, where no two plans are alike, making it easier for members to achieve their goals and sustain them over time.

The presentation will be available on the Company’s corporate website, corporate.ww.com , in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. A replay will be available on this site for approximately 90 days.

About WW International, Inc.

WW (formerly Weight Watchers) is a human-centric technology company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program. As a global wellness company, we inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our comprehensive digital app, expert Coaches and engaging experiences, members follow our proven, sustainable, science-based program focused on food, activity, mindset and sleep. Leveraging nearly six decades of expertise in nutritional and behavioral change science, providing real human connection and building inspired communities, our purpose is to democratize and deliver holistic wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com . For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com .

This news release includes “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, any statements about the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, and prospects. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “aim” and similar expressions in this news release to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: the impact of the global outbreak of the COVID-19 virus on the Company’s business and liquidity and on the business environment and markets in which the Company operates; competition from other weight management and wellness industry participants or the development of more effective or more favorably perceived weight management methods; the Company’s failure to continue to retain and grow its subscriber base; the Company’s ability to continue to develop new, innovative services and products and enhance its existing services and products or the failure of its services, products or brands to continue to appeal to the market, or the Company’s ability to successfully expand into new channels of distribution or respond to consumer trends; the ability to successfully implement strategic initiatives; the effectiveness of the Company’s advertising and marketing programs, including the strength of its social media presence; the impact on the Company’s reputation of actions taken by its franchisees, licensees, suppliers and other partners; the recognition of asset impairment charges; the loss of key personnel, strategic partners or consultants or failure to effectively manage and motivate the Company’s workforce; the inability to renew certain of the Company’s licenses, or the inability to do so on terms that are favorable to the Company; the expiration or early termination by the Company of leases; uncertainties related to a downturn in general economic conditions or consumer confidence; the Company’s ability to successfully make acquisitions or enter into joint ventures, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the anticipated benefits of such businesses; the seasonal nature of the Company’s business; the impact of events that discourage or impede people from gathering with others or accessing resources; the Company’s failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the Company’s substantial amount of debt, debt service obligations and debt covenants, and the Company’s exposure to variable rate indebtedness; the ability to generate sufficient cash to service the Company’s debt and satisfy its other liquidity requirements; uncertainties regarding the satisfactory operation of the Company’s technology or systems; the impact of data security breaches or privacy concerns, including the costs of compliance with evolving privacy laws and regulations; the Company’s ability to enforce its intellectual property rights both domestically and internationally, as well as the impact of its involvement in any claims related to intellectual property rights; risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s international operations, including regulatory, economic, political, social, intellectual property and foreign currency risks; the outcomes of litigation or regulatory actions; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations; the possibility that the interests of Artal Group S.A., the largest holder of the Company’s common stock and a shareholder with significant influence over the Company, will conflict with the Company’s interests or the interests of other holders of the Company’s common stock; the impact that the sale of substantial amounts of the Company’s common stock by existing large shareholders, or the perception that such sales could occur, could have on the market price of the Company’s common stock; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via the Company’s website at corporate.ww.com).

For more information, contact:

Investors:

Corey Kinger

VP Investor Relations

corey.kinger@ww.com

Media:

Joe Quenqua

Chief Communications Officer

joe.quenqua@ww.com

Nicole Penn

VP Corporate Communications

nicole.penn@ww.com