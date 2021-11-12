MoneyShow’s Accredited Investors Virtual Expo to Provide Investors with Key Strategies to Build a More Diversified Portfolio

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- MoneyShow, a leading producer of financial conferences for affluent investors, active traders and financial advisors, will be hosting the upcoming Accredited Investors Virtual Expo in an entirely digital format on November 16-18, 2021. Different economic and market conditions have historically been known to favor particular asset classes. Investors and attendees at the Accredited Investors Expo will discover new methods to diversify their portfolios for improved yields, appreciation and diversification.



The Accredited Investors Virtual Expo provides attendees with real-time access to the financial industry’s brightest minds via live presentations, allowing conference delegates to chat directly with financial experts and fellow investors. Investors will learn about investing in niche private-market themes, how to use new crowdfunding rules to chase tomorrow’s market unicorns, why preferred equity is king for today’s educated investors and why a little bitcoin can go a long way.

This year’s event will feature a strong line-up of more than 35 leading market analysts, money managers and investment gurus to share real-time analysis, advice and strategies designed to identify and capitalize on opportunities across a series of under-the-radar sectors. Topics that will be covered during the live presentation sessions include “The Global Economic & Financial Outlook for the Rest of the Decade,” “Profiting in the Digital Economy,” “The Digital Asset Revolution Beyond Bitcoin” and “Introduction to Fibonacci.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how leading financial experts, including Ken Fisher, Ed Yardeni, Doug Kass, Phil Flynn, Louis Navellier and Rick Rule, are adapting their investment strategies to current market conditions. They will also hear about how the experts are identifying new and promising investment opportunities across a broad array of financial asset classes. With the broad array of investment opportunities being covered and the various financial experts on hand to share their experiences, the upcoming Accredited Investors Virtual Expo promises to be an unmissable event.

Additional information about the Accredited Investors Virtual Expo, as well as details for registration, can be found at: https://ibn.fm/R8i3e

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow has a long history of creating successful investors and traders through timely investing and trading education, delivered by powerful experts who are best-selling authors, market analysts, portfolio managers, award-winning financial journalists and newsletter editors. With MoneyShow’s interactive environment, our audience of over one million passionate investors and traders are offered a unique format of live, interactive exchange, which generates unparalleled experience for both the expert and the investor and trader.

With constant network expansion, we continue to create broader distribution of our expert commentary through virtual events, face-to-face forums, social media, and in-depth courses that educate and guide qualified investors and traders to outperform the market. Each session energizes, empowers, and educates everyone who participates. The opportunity for learning and profit within this highly charged atmosphere draws hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts, year after year.

General Inquiries:

Jordan Berger

VP, Media and Marketing

JordanBerger@MoneyShow.com

941-373-2255

Corporate Communications:

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, CA

www.IBN.fm

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com