OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 16.45 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE





Oma Savings Bank Plc issues an unsecured senior-term bond of EUR 200 million as part of a bond program

Oma Savings Bank Plc (“OmaSp” or the “Company”) issues an unsecured senior-term bond of EUR 200 million. The maturity date of the bond is 19 May 2025 and the loan has a floating interest rate.

The loan issuance will take place under OmaSp's EUR 3 billion bond program. The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority FIN-FSA has approved the update of the prospectus for the Company's bond program on 28 May 2021 and the supplements on 4 June 2021 and 4 November 2021.

The final terms of the bond are available in English on the Company's website at https://www.omasp.fi/investors estimated at 16 November 2021.

OmaSp will apply for admission of the bond to public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock market listing.

The Joint Lead Manager of the issue are Danske Bank A/S and SEB. Law firm Borenius Attorneys Ltd is acting as legal advisor.





Oma Savings Bank Plc





Additional information:

Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO tel. +358 45 6575506

Tony Tötterström, treasurer tel. +358 50 5306623

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 300 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 32 branch offices and digital service channels to 140,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.